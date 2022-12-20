ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

More than 500,000 Georgians could begin to lose health coverage by spring if pandemic-era Medicaid relief ends

Griffin Daily News, The (GA) Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue...
GEORGIA STATE
American Council of Life Insurers: Congress Helps Millions Of Workers Save For Retirement With SECURE 2.0, Registration For Index-Linked Annuities Act Passage

American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President & CEO. made the following comments today on "SECURE 2.0" and the Registration for Index-Linked Annuities (RILA) Act, retirement security measures. Congress. approved today as part of the 2023 spending package. "Members of. Congress. today made a real difference in the lives of...
Unemployment benefits and Obamacare subsidies outpace median income in several states, study finds

WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) The labor force participation rate was 62.1% last month, notably lower than the 63.4% mark it was at before the coronavirus pandemic struck. There are numerous reasons that unemployed Americans aren't entering the workforce, including ongoing fears of COVID-19, disabilities such as "long COVID," and other care responsibilities. One factor that is contributing to the relatively low labor force participation rate is the combination of unemployment benefits and recently expanded Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, according a new study by the nonprofit.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January

Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University. But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade of trying. Lawmakers introduced dozens of bills over the past…
KANSAS STATE
Senate Passes Funding Bill with Several Key Ohio Wins Secured by Brown

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Senate passed a funding package that provides funding for essential priorities for American families. to lower costs and invest in healthcare, the environment, science and research, agriculture, public safety, local projects and other priorities for Ohioans. Brown's bipartisan African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act, legislation to establish a program at the.
OHIO STATE
Feds give approval to low-income health insurance plan

CT News Junkie (CT) The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut. residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Lagos Launches Health Insurance, Endowment Fund for Vulnerable Residents

The state government says the initiative comes on the heels of the success of various health insurance plans, including Ilera Eko and EKOTELEMED, a telemedicine service. (EkoSHA), a health insurance and endowment fund for vulnerable and disadvantaged Lagosians. The government said the initiative comes on the heels of the success...
U.S. House Passes Spanberger-Led Legislation as Part of End-Of-Year Funding Deal, & More Than $22.7 Million Spanberger Secured for 15 Virginia Projects

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative today voted with a bipartisan majority of the. to pass an end-of-year government funding bill, which includes her Growing Climate Solutions Act, Wally Bunker HELPS Retirees Improvement Act, Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act, and Computers for Veterans and Students Act. Additionally, the package includes funding Spanberger secured for 15 community projects across all 10 counties of.
VIRGINIA STATE
Study Findings from Silesian University of Technology Advance Knowledge in COVID-19 (Interaction between health insurance, household income, and public health financing in Ukraine): Coronavirus – COVID-19

-- A new study on COVID-19 is now available. According to news reporting originating from. of Technology by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The most significant problems in financing the public health system in. Ukraine. are the permanent deficit of public spending on medicine and the shallow development of the...
Retiring early? Nail down health insurance

Washington County Daily News (WI) If you’re 65 or olderwhenyou retire, you can rest easy knowing that you’ll be eligible forMedicare. But if youwant to leave the workforce earlier than that, you’ll have to findaway to bridge a health insurance gap. Here are some options. Getonyourspouse’splan. If...
Disability Insurance and the Effects of Return-to-Work Policies (Updated December 14, 2022): Social Sciences

-- According to news reporting based on a preprint abstract, our journalists obtained the following quote sourced from osf.io:. “I provide a quantitative assessment of the labor market and welfare effects of return- to-work policies targeted at disability insurance (DI) recipients by estimating a life- cycle model in which individuals with different health evolving over time choose con- sumption, labor supply, and DI application. I ?nd that a wage subsidy incentivizing return to work is welfare improving, and the willingness to pay for such reform is in- creasing in sickness and decreasing in wealth.
Federal spending bill ensures one year continuous coverage for Missouri kids in Medicaid, CHIP

Roughly half of the 1.4 million Missourians enrolled in Medicaid are children (Getty Images).Missouri will be required to provide year-long, continuous coverage for anyone under age 19 enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as part of a $1.7 trillion spending package expected to be approved by Congress this week. In a move advocates have long pushed for…
MISSOURI STATE
James ends harmful labor practices at top title insurance company

Caribbean Life (Brooklyn, NY) New York Attorney General announced on Thursday a settlement with one of the largest title insurance underwriters,. (Stewart), ending harmful no-poach agreements between Stewart and its competitors and requiring Stewart to pay. $2.5 million. for its wrongdoing. The Office of the Attorney General. (OAG) discovered that...
Polyclinic, Everett Clinic owner reaches deal with health insurer

Dec. 23—A new contract agreement has been reached between the owner of The Polyclinic and The Everett Clinic and Seattle health insurer Regence BlueShield, ending a months-long period of uncertainty for thousands of Puget Sound patients. Regence announced the "multi-year" deal late Thursday afternoon, confirming in a statement there...
Health insurance allows you to live in the moment

Post Register (Idaho Falls, ID) Almost 700,000 Idahoans get health insurance through their employer; their employer covers most of the monthly premium cost for them. However, many businesses are not financially able to extend that benefit to the employees’ families. With the high cost of health insurance, that leaves the families without health insurance and access to health care.
IDAHO STATE
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

