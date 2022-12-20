Read full article on original website
More than 500,000 Georgians could begin to lose health coverage by spring if pandemic-era Medicaid relief ends
Griffin Daily News, The (GA) Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue...
Bipartisan Policy Center: 'Improving and Strengthening Employer-Sponsored Insurance'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 23 (TNSrep) -- The Bipartisan Policy Center issued the following report on. entitled "Improving and Strengthening Employer-Sponsored Insurance." 13 ... Section I: Increase Transparency in the Health Care System. 20 ... Section II: Empower Employers with Payment and Pricing Tools. 29 ... Section III: Address Market Power...
American Council of Life Insurers: Congress Helps Millions Of Workers Save For Retirement With SECURE 2.0, Registration For Index-Linked Annuities Act Passage
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President & CEO. made the following comments today on "SECURE 2.0" and the Registration for Index-Linked Annuities (RILA) Act, retirement security measures. Congress. approved today as part of the 2023 spending package. "Members of. Congress. today made a real difference in the lives of...
Unemployment benefits and Obamacare subsidies outpace median income in several states, study finds
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) The labor force participation rate was 62.1% last month, notably lower than the 63.4% mark it was at before the coronavirus pandemic struck. There are numerous reasons that unemployed Americans aren't entering the workforce, including ongoing fears of COVID-19, disabilities such as "long COVID," and other care responsibilities. One factor that is contributing to the relatively low labor force participation rate is the combination of unemployment benefits and recently expanded Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, according a new study by the nonprofit.
Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January
Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University. But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade of trying. Lawmakers introduced dozens of bills over the past…
Senate Passes Funding Bill with Several Key Ohio Wins Secured by Brown
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Senate passed a funding package that provides funding for essential priorities for American families. to lower costs and invest in healthcare, the environment, science and research, agriculture, public safety, local projects and other priorities for Ohioans. Brown's bipartisan African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act, legislation to establish a program at the.
Feds give approval to low-income health insurance plan
CT News Junkie (CT) The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut. residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
Lagos Launches Health Insurance, Endowment Fund for Vulnerable Residents
The state government says the initiative comes on the heels of the success of various health insurance plans, including Ilera Eko and EKOTELEMED, a telemedicine service. (EkoSHA), a health insurance and endowment fund for vulnerable and disadvantaged Lagosians. The government said the initiative comes on the heels of the success...
U.S. House Passes Spanberger-Led Legislation as Part of End-Of-Year Funding Deal, & More Than $22.7 Million Spanberger Secured for 15 Virginia Projects
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative today voted with a bipartisan majority of the. to pass an end-of-year government funding bill, which includes her Growing Climate Solutions Act, Wally Bunker HELPS Retirees Improvement Act, Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act, and Computers for Veterans and Students Act. Additionally, the package includes funding Spanberger secured for 15 community projects across all 10 counties of.
Study Findings from Silesian University of Technology Advance Knowledge in COVID-19 (Interaction between health insurance, household income, and public health financing in Ukraine): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- A new study on COVID-19 is now available. According to news reporting originating from. of Technology by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The most significant problems in financing the public health system in. Ukraine. are the permanent deficit of public spending on medicine and the shallow development of the...
Retiring early? Nail down health insurance
Washington County Daily News (WI) If you’re 65 or olderwhenyou retire, you can rest easy knowing that you’ll be eligible forMedicare. But if youwant to leave the workforce earlier than that, you’ll have to findaway to bridge a health insurance gap. Here are some options. Getonyourspouse’splan. If...
Large Louisiana companies band together, launch coalition to address health insurance costs
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Some of south Louisiana's largest private companies, which together provide health-insurance coverage to some 38,000 employees and family members, are forming a new coalition aimed at controlling the cost of health care without reducing its quality. The Employer Coalition of Louisiana. , as the group...
Disability Insurance and the Effects of Return-to-Work Policies (Updated December 14, 2022): Social Sciences
-- According to news reporting based on a preprint abstract, our journalists obtained the following quote sourced from osf.io:. “I provide a quantitative assessment of the labor market and welfare effects of return- to-work policies targeted at disability insurance (DI) recipients by estimating a life- cycle model in which individuals with different health evolving over time choose con- sumption, labor supply, and DI application. I ?nd that a wage subsidy incentivizing return to work is welfare improving, and the willingness to pay for such reform is in- creasing in sickness and decreasing in wealth.
Federal spending bill ensures one year continuous coverage for Missouri kids in Medicaid, CHIP
Roughly half of the 1.4 million Missourians enrolled in Medicaid are children (Getty Images).Missouri will be required to provide year-long, continuous coverage for anyone under age 19 enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as part of a $1.7 trillion spending package expected to be approved by Congress this week. In a move advocates have long pushed for…
James ends harmful labor practices at top title insurance company
Caribbean Life (Brooklyn, NY) New York Attorney General announced on Thursday a settlement with one of the largest title insurance underwriters,. (Stewart), ending harmful no-poach agreements between Stewart and its competitors and requiring Stewart to pay. $2.5 million. for its wrongdoing. The Office of the Attorney General. (OAG) discovered that...
No Surprises Act; protections gap exposed by ambulance bill
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The No Surprises Act brought sweeping consumer protections to medical billing. Yet, one heart-attack survivor in. tells Contact 6, he's surprised by what the law does not cover. Michael James has grown tired of surprises. First, he survived a heart attack and stent...
Polyclinic, Everett Clinic owner reaches deal with health insurer
Dec. 23—A new contract agreement has been reached between the owner of The Polyclinic and The Everett Clinic and Seattle health insurer Regence BlueShield, ending a months-long period of uncertainty for thousands of Puget Sound patients. Regence announced the "multi-year" deal late Thursday afternoon, confirming in a statement there...
Medicare Advantage has bipartisan support for a reason
Beaverton Valley Times (OR) During my time as a state representative and senator one of the most rewarding parts of my job was visiting people in the community and talking to them about the programs and policies that made a meaningful impact in their lives. One program that citizens cite...
Health insurance allows you to live in the moment
Post Register (Idaho Falls, ID) Almost 700,000 Idahoans get health insurance through their employer; their employer covers most of the monthly premium cost for them. However, many businesses are not financially able to extend that benefit to the employees’ families. With the high cost of health insurance, that leaves the families without health insurance and access to health care.
Setting the record straight on Medicaid expansion in Alabama
Are you paying more or less for health insurance than you were 10 years ago?. It's an important question, and one that's on the minds of a lot of policymakers as we approach the 10-year anniversary of the implementation of Obamacare. For most Alabamians, the answer is undoubtedly that health care costs have gone way, way up.
