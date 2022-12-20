Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Mad dash to buy groceries leaves some shelves empty before winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the hours before a winter storm system arrive, Indiana shoppers were in a mad dash. They were looking for everything from groceries to last-minute Christmas gifts. A few hours before the storm hit, people arrived to stores during lunchtime to grab some essentials. “Easy stuff...
WISH-TV
Reel Tok with Kayla: Girl goes viral for hilarious ‘Moms on Christmas’ impression
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Isla Prendergast is 11 years old and is already making the world laugh. Her most recent video imitating moms on Christmas has more than 14 million views on TikTok. @d_prend40. I detect no lies. #momhumor #momsatchristmas #momofteensandtweens #motherdaughter #funnydaughter #momoftweensgirls @😈ISLA✨. ♬ original sound –...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers in Indianapolis brave cold temperatures for work, workouts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The brutally low temperatures on Friday didn’t deter everyone from being outside, showing it doesn’t necessarily take a brave person to bear this cold, but a committed one. Aubrui Anderson is on Day 2 of what will be 75-day heart and mental health challenge....
WISH-TV
2nd tiger cub dies at Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second Amur tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died, the downtown facility announced Friday. Nicolas was the brother of two other cubs, Roman and Helina. All three cubs suffered a liver defect, either present at birth or acquired soon after. The cubs were born...
WISH-TV
Cardiologist shares 20 minute exercise routine for the cold weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although it may be cold, it’s important to keep up a healthy workout routine. Dr. Rafael Garcia-Cortes, a cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center, joined Daybreak on Wednesday to share a quick cold weather workout. The workout is 20 minutes and a great way...
WISH-TV
Newborn triplets to spend first Christmas in NICU at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Flowers family received their Christmas gifts earlier than expected. Tara Flowers gave birth to a set of triplets on Oct. 4. Elenore, Ari, and Frances all weighed around 2 pounds when they were born at 29 weeks and three days. Their early arrival means the...
WISH-TV
Furnace tips for extreme cold
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, technicians shared tips to make sure your home stays warm in the frigid days ahead. “With the temperatures that we’re going to be experiencing Thursday we anticipate quite a few calls coming in,” the HVAC manager at Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, Dylan Evans, said.
WISH-TV
Shots fired outside Greenwood Park Mall; no one shot
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Shots were fired late Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Greenwood Park Mall, just two days after police issued a report on a July 17 mall shooting that left three people dead. Authorities told News 8 at 6:30 p.m. that no one was shot,...
WISH-TV
Warming centers and overnight shelters open during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a list of warming centers and overnight shelters opening in Indiana. Indy Parks says three facilities will have “extended hours” for warming centers. Washington Park Family Center will be through 8 a.m. Sunday. Cots and basic supplies will be available to people...
WISH-TV
Preventing your pipes from bursting in freezing weather
WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The frigid blasts of air are hitting homes and businesses causing major issues including frozen pipes. Crews say they’re seeing an uptick in calls for help. With these frigid temperatures it didn’t take long before a lot of people started to have frozen pipes...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
Nearly 100 flights canceled Friday at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten flights have been delayed and nearly 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 93 flights are already canceled for Friday. Five flights have been canceled for Saturday. More than 3,100 flights nationwide have already been...
WISH-TV
Snow Thursday night; blustery and bitter into Christmas weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A powerful winter system is currently charging through the region with snow, frigid air, high winds, and slick spot development. We’ll keep uncomfortable and breezy conditions going as we get into the holiday weekend. Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through Friday evening for all...
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall shooter had ‘no clear motive’; laptop and cellphone destroyed
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Park Mall shooter, Jonathan Sapirman, had a laptop and cellphone. Greenwood Police and the FBI were hoping the motive behind the shooting would be revealed on one of those devices. “There is no clear motive as to why the shooter committed this crime,...
WISH-TV
Frigid for Christmas weekend; more snow possible with a temperature rebound next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had the coldest day here in central Indiana in over 25 to 30 years to end the workweek. Howling winds and life-threatening wind chills that fell to -35 to -40 degrees made for unbearable conditions. Indianapolis’s high temperature of negative one degree made it the...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
WISH-TV
State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana blasted with frigid air, gusty winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm. Eleven Indiana counties are now under a RED/TRAVEL WARNING, which means travel is limited to emergency management workers only. Counties under a travel warning include: Adams, Blackford, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, LaPorte,...
WISH-TV
How to prevent pipes from freezing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm headed toward Indiana this week will bring temperatures below zero, with wind chills reaching -25°. Those temperatures can threaten to freeze water pipes in homes. The frozen water then expands, causing the pipes to burst. Here are tips from Citizens Energy Group...
WISH-TV
Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
