Daily Mail

Unravelling the mystery of Westminster Abbey's lost chapel: Study reveals how England's 'White Queen' Elizabeth Woodville worshipped a disembowelled saint at the Chapel of St Erasmus

England's former Queen consort worshipped a disembowelled saint at a 'long-lost' chapel at Westminster Abbey, a new study shows. The Chapel of St Erasmus was built at a section of Westminster Abbey in the late 1470s under order of Elizabeth Woodville, wife of King Edward IV and Queen consort, also known as the 'White Queen'.
The Independent

First coins with King Charles' head begin circulating

The Royal Mint has begun the circulation of the first coins featuring the head of King Charles III.Nearly five million of such coins, created by sculptor Martin Jennings, will begin entering the system from Thursday, 8 December.In a nod to Queen Elizabeth II, the reverse of the coin will have an “exact” remastering of the 1953 coronation crown.“Today is a significant event, because we’re changing that monarch for the first time in 70 years,” Royal Mint Division directly Rebecca Morgan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles flanked by security after egg allegedly thrown at him in LutonEmma Raducanu receives MBE after meeting King at Windsor CastleViolent protests break out in Greece after Roma teenager shot by police officer
WHAS 11

King Charles Gives Kate Middleton One of Prince William's Titles

King Charles III has given Kate Middleton a new title. As the date for Charles' first Trooping of the Colour was announced, the monarch appointed his daughter-in-law Colonel of the Irish Guards. The honorary title was previously held by Kate's husband, Prince William, who is now inheriting the title of...
Yana Bostongirl

The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago

Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.
WHAS 11

King Charles Announces First Trouping of the Colour Birthday Parade

A date has been set for King Charles III's first Trooping of the Colour, and the new monarch's following royal tradition by not having it on his actual birthday. Buckingham Palace announced that Charles' birthday parade will be held June 17, 2023. Charles turns 75 on Nov. 14. During her record-long reign, Queen Elizabeth III also held her Trooping of the Colour in June, though her birthday was in April. According to the palace, the Trooping of the Colour "has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years."
ancientpages.com

Older Than Dracula: In Search Of The English Vampire

AncientPages.com - The story of Count Dracula, as many of us know it, was created by Bram Stoker, an Irishman, in 1897. But most of the action takes place in England, from the moment the Transylvanian vampire arrives on a shipwrecked vessel in Whitby, North Yorkshire, with plans to make his lair in the spookily named Carfax estate, west of the river in London.
Rolling Stone

‘Living’ Is Bill Nighy’s Finest Hour, and Worthy of Oscar Love

From the moment the opening credits start rolling over an overhead view of London’s Piccadilly Square, in all of its mid-20th century glory, Oliver Hermanus’ Living whisks you into a bygone era of Britain. Or, to be more specific, a lost heyday of British cinema, when names like Powell and Pressburger were synonymous with vibrancy and verve, Ealing comedies sold a vision of postwar England that prized both stiff upper lips and smirks, and movies like Brief Encounter pitted emotional repression against raging passion. The vintage font, the slightly washed tint of the color, the old-school score by the...
The Independent

King tells of ‘reassuring presence’ of trees as fitting tribute to late Queen

The King has hailed the “extraordinary diversity and beauty” and “own enchanting character” of each of the ancient trees and woodlands dedicated to his late mother the Queen.Charles, writing in the foreword for a new book entitled The Queen’s Green Canopy, pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, saying her “life touched countless people over many generations and across the world”.He tells of how the “enduring and reassuring presence” of trees make them a fitting way to honour the nation’s longest reigning monarch.The book, which will be published in June, features photographs, through the changing seasons, of the nationwide network of...
BBC

Deal to return Elgin Marbles to Greece at advanced stage - reports

An agreement to return the Parthenon Sculptures - better known in the UK as the Elgin Marbles - is at "an advanced stage", according to a Greek newspaper. Ta Nea reports that British Museum chair George Osborne, the former chancellor, has been holding secret talks with the Greek prime minister.
ARTnews

Rare 1,400-Year-Old Gold Brooch Found Among Early Medieval Tombs in Basel

Fifteen graves were uncovered during the excavation of an early medieval burial ground in the Kleinbasel neighborhood in Basel, Switzerland. A rare gold brooch is among the latest finds at the site. The existence of the burial ground has been known since the 19th century; the construction of new utility pipes, however, prompted a rescue excavation. Of the tombs that were unearthed, the most notable discovery was a gold robe clasp belonging to a young woman who died in her twenties during the seventh century. While the woman’s skeleton was accidentally destroyed during construction work in the 20th century, the jewelry remained...
The Independent

‘She said yes!’ Victoria Scone proposes to girlfriend during final of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World

RuPaul's Drag Race star Victoria Scone is celebrating after she proposed to her girlfriend during the final of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World.In Friday’s (23 December) episode, the British drag queen got down on one knee in front of a live audience, the judges and her fellow competitors to propose to partner Dani.She later revealed on Instagram that Dani said “yes”. British-born Scone, whose real name is Emily Diapre, became the franchise’s first cisgender female constestant when she took part in the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last year.However, she was forced to withdraw from...
AFP

UK warns British Museum over Parthenon Marbles

The UK government Monday stressed the British Museum is legally forbidden from breaking up its vast collection, after a report said it could possibly hand the Parthenon Marbles back to Greece. Sunak's spokesman refused to say if the museum might be able to seek a special licence from the government to break up the so-called Elgin Marbles collection.
BBC

Tutankhamun's inspiring 21st Century afterlife

"Everywhere the glint of gold." This is how the British archaeologist Howard Carter infamously recalled his first impression of the dazzling, treasure-filled tomb of Tutankhamun. On 26 November 1922, he had held up a candle to peer through a tiny breach chiselled in a doorway sealed for three millennia. His...

