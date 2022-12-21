ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Impact: Inflation, wages increase NW Oregon

By Erik Knoder News Guard Guest Article
The News Guard
The News Guard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0452Kz_0jpUMP8S00

Oregon and the counties in Northwest Oregon saw increases in their annual average wages from 2020 to 2021.

Overall, the average wage for the entire state increased by $4,097 (6.8%) over the year. The increases in the average wages in the five counties of Northwest Oregon ranged from 5.8% in Tillamook County to 8.7% in Lincoln County.

Increases in wages of this much are unusual. From 2010 through 2020 wages increased by an average of 3.7% per year for all of Oregon. The average annual increases in Northwest Oregon ranged from 3.0% in Benton County to 3.7% in Tillamook County over the same time.

The table below shows the 2021 annual average wage in Oregon and Northwest Oregon, and the change from 2020. The wages are for workers covered by unemployment insurance, which excludes self-employed workers and a few others such as real estate brokers who are paid by commission.

Although wages were increasing in 2021, inflation also increased rapidly for many workers. The U.S. Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners rose by 5.3% in 2021. This means that the increase in real wages (what workers can buy) increased by only the annual change minus the rate of inflation.

In 2022 the situation for workers is not looking as rosy.

Data are available for only part of the year, but for the first half of 2022 wages were on trend to increase 1.9% over the year statewide. Unfortunately, inflation seems to be on a trend to increase between 7.5% and 8.0% for 2022. It seems likely that real wages are falling in Oregon in 2022.

Erik Knoder is a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department. He may be reached at 541-351-5595.

Comments / 2

Related
KTVZ

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
OREGON STATE
wholecommunity.news

Todd Boyle picks some top stories of 2022

Todd Boyle discusses some of the top stories of 2022: Changes at the Register-Guard; the election of Tina Kotek as Oregon's governor; and the recall of a city councilor to protest River Road EmX. Housing, Tina, Claire, and questions about EmX. Top local news stories from the year in review.
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness

A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

State argues part of Oregon gun measure should take effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge will decide by Jan. 3 whether to keep in place or lift his order blocking part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. During a hearing Friday, an...
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 12/22 – Christmas Shoppers Causing Heavy Traffic; KF City Counselman Dan Tofell Retires

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
The Center Square

Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains

(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal Year 2022, or.38% of the state’s population, with a current estimate of 4,240,137 people. ...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Oregon to issue $71 million in emergency SNAP benefits in January

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in January. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for January, Oregon will also...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

U.S. Attorney for Oregon collects nearly $33 million in fiscal year 2022

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon has collected nearly $33 million this year in criminal and civil cases like tax-dodging strip club operators and an electric company that allegedly started wildfires due to faulty transmission equipment, federal officials said Wednesday. The collections include $10.2 million in criminal cases and $4.6 million in civil actions. The […] The post U.S. Attorney for Oregon collects nearly $33 million in fiscal year 2022 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week

Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
OREGON STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Additional Benefit: Oregon SNAP Benefit To Be Given This January

January Additional Benefit: Oregon SNAP Benefit To Be Given This January. Tons of Oregon residents who got Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP gains will receive continued emergency quota in January, the Oregon Department of Human Services declared on the fourth day of the week, Thursday. $71 million in extra...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
SALEM, OR
focushillsboro.com

New Project in Oregon Uses Financial Incentives to Fight the Meth Addiction Issue

Financial Incentives: Financial incentives are part of a new effort to fight methamphetamine addiction in Oregon. “Methamphetamine has long been the main drug in Oregon and much of the west coast,” says Oregon Health & Science University’s Dr Todd Korthuis (OHSU). The 2019-2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that Oregon has the highest methamphetamine use rate among 12 and older persons. The stimulant can be smoked, snorted, injected, or swallowed.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
OREGON STATE
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
WASHINGTON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot

A Harney County Circuit judge will decide by Jan. 3 if Oregon will continue to have a loophole that allows purchasers to obtain firearms from dealers if their background checks aren’t finished within three days. Measure 114, a firearms law Oregon voters passed in November, would end that loophole and not allow purchasers to obtain […] The post Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement, Which Eliminates the “Charleston Loophole,” Should Go Into Effect Immediately

114 Background Check Requirement: A court will rule by Jan. 3 whether to keep or lift his temporary order barring Measure 114’s background check requirement before selling or transferring a gun. The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement. Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special associate attorney general,...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Oregon Governor Brown forgives uncollected traffic fines, fees

Gov. Kate Brown has issued an order that remitted uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in debt-based driver’s license suspensions. This action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their suspended driver’s licenses through the DMV, and removes the associated collateral burdens that disproportionately impacted low-income Oregonians and people of color from a state statute that has since been rewritten, according to a statement from Brown's office. ...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object

100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
PORTLAND, OR
PLANetizen

Oregon to End Sales of Gas-Powered Vehicles by 2035

“Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that bans the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035,” reports Gosia Wozniacka. The state of Oregon has set targets to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50 percent by 2035 and 90...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm

Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
OREGON STATE
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
668
Followers
828
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy