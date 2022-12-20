The Royal Mint has begun the circulation of the first coins featuring the head of King Charles III.Nearly five million of such coins, created by sculptor Martin Jennings, will begin entering the system from Thursday, 8 December.In a nod to Queen Elizabeth II, the reverse of the coin will have an “exact” remastering of the 1953 coronation crown.“Today is a significant event, because we’re changing that monarch for the first time in 70 years,” Royal Mint Division directly Rebecca Morgan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles flanked by security after egg allegedly thrown at him in LutonEmma Raducanu receives MBE after meeting King at Windsor CastleViolent protests break out in Greece after Roma teenager shot by police officer

16 DAYS AGO