Read full article on original website
Related
Historians have claimed that King Charles III's great-grandfather was murdered by his own physician
King George V in coronation robesPhoto byRoyal Collection; Public Domain Image. King George V (1865 - 1936) was King of the United Kingdom from 1910 to 1936. He also ruled as Emperor of India.
Unravelling the mystery of Westminster Abbey's lost chapel: Study reveals how England's 'White Queen' Elizabeth Woodville worshipped a disembowelled saint at the Chapel of St Erasmus
England's former Queen consort worshipped a disembowelled saint at a 'long-lost' chapel at Westminster Abbey, a new study shows. The Chapel of St Erasmus was built at a section of Westminster Abbey in the late 1470s under order of Elizabeth Woodville, wife of King Edward IV and Queen consort, also known as the 'White Queen'.
First coinage featuring King Charles III released
Nearly 5m 50p coins will enter circulation across 9,452 Post Office branches throughout December
First coins with King Charles' head begin circulating
The Royal Mint has begun the circulation of the first coins featuring the head of King Charles III.Nearly five million of such coins, created by sculptor Martin Jennings, will begin entering the system from Thursday, 8 December.In a nod to Queen Elizabeth II, the reverse of the coin will have an “exact” remastering of the 1953 coronation crown.“Today is a significant event, because we’re changing that monarch for the first time in 70 years,” Royal Mint Division directly Rebecca Morgan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles flanked by security after egg allegedly thrown at him in LutonEmma Raducanu receives MBE after meeting King at Windsor CastleViolent protests break out in Greece after Roma teenager shot by police officer
WUSA
King Charles Gives Kate Middleton One of Prince William's Titles
King Charles III has given Kate Middleton a new title. As the date for Charles' first Trooping of the Colour was announced, the monarch appointed his daughter-in-law Colonel of the Irish Guards. The honorary title was previously held by Kate's husband, Prince William, who is now inheriting the title of...
This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria
Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Hoard Of Ancient Roman Coins Was Just Authenticated — And Potentially Proves The Existence Of A Lost Emperor
For centuries, the only evidence historians had of the Roman Emperor Sponsian was this hoard of coins bearing his visage that were found in 1713, and many believed them to be fakes. Three centuries ago, a hoard of Roman coins was discovered in Transylvania. They were eventually dismissed as fakes...
The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago
Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.
ancientpages.com
Older Than Dracula: In Search Of The English Vampire
AncientPages.com - The story of Count Dracula, as many of us know it, was created by Bram Stoker, an Irishman, in 1897. But most of the action takes place in England, from the moment the Transylvanian vampire arrives on a shipwrecked vessel in Whitby, North Yorkshire, with plans to make his lair in the spookily named Carfax estate, west of the river in London.
BBC
Deal to return Elgin Marbles to Greece at advanced stage - reports
An agreement to return the Parthenon Sculptures - better known in the UK as the Elgin Marbles - is at "an advanced stage", according to a Greek newspaper. Ta Nea reports that British Museum chair George Osborne, the former chancellor, has been holding secret talks with the Greek prime minister.
Rare 1,400-Year-Old Gold Brooch Found Among Early Medieval Tombs in Basel
Fifteen graves were uncovered during the excavation of an early medieval burial ground in the Kleinbasel neighborhood in Basel, Switzerland. A rare gold brooch is among the latest finds at the site. The existence of the burial ground has been known since the 19th century; the construction of new utility pipes, however, prompted a rescue excavation. Of the tombs that were unearthed, the most notable discovery was a gold robe clasp belonging to a young woman who died in her twenties during the seventh century. While the woman’s skeleton was accidentally destroyed during construction work in the 20th century, the jewelry remained...
A bedsheet belonging to a victim of the Tower of London was taken to be embroidered with his own strands of hair
The 3rd Earl of DerwentwaterPhoto byMrs. Thomson. Picture credits Godfrey Kneller, printer; Cook, sculptor. ; Public Domain. James Radclyffe, the 3rd Earl of Derwentwater (1689 -1716) was executed for treason in the Tower of London. He was 26 years old at the time of his execution.
‘She said yes!’ Victoria Scone proposes to girlfriend during final of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World
RuPaul's Drag Race star Victoria Scone is celebrating after she proposed to her girlfriend during the final of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World.In Friday’s (23 December) episode, the British drag queen got down on one knee in front of a live audience, the judges and her fellow competitors to propose to partner Dani.She later revealed on Instagram that Dani said “yes”. British-born Scone, whose real name is Emily Diapre, became the franchise’s first cisgender female constestant when she took part in the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last year.However, she was forced to withdraw from...
UK warns British Museum over Parthenon Marbles
The UK government Monday stressed the British Museum is legally forbidden from breaking up its vast collection, after a report said it could possibly hand the Parthenon Marbles back to Greece. Sunak's spokesman refused to say if the museum might be able to seek a special licence from the government to break up the so-called Elgin Marbles collection.
BBC
Tutankhamun's inspiring 21st Century afterlife
"Everywhere the glint of gold." This is how the British archaeologist Howard Carter infamously recalled his first impression of the dazzling, treasure-filled tomb of Tutankhamun. On 26 November 1922, he had held up a candle to peer through a tiny breach chiselled in a doorway sealed for three millennia. His...
ancientpages.com
Extremely Rare 700-Year-Old French Gothic Ivory Casket At Risk Of Leaving The UK
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - A French Gothic ivory casket worth more than £1.5 million is at risk of leaving the UK unless a buyer can be found to save it for the nation. The casket is one of just nine known 14th-century French composite caskets that depict scenes from medieval romance tales. It includes a detailed and early depiction of wild men, and mythical creatures appearing in medieval European art and literature that symbolize people living outside ‘civilized’ society. The casket shows them assaulting a castle in a rare variation on the popular theme of the storming of the Castle of Love.
Mummies, sphinx heads and Live After Death: the epic story of Iron Maiden‘s World Slavery tour
How Iron Maiden’s World Slavery tour kicked 80s metal to the next level – and nearly destroyed the band in the process
Comments / 0