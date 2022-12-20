ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?

Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage

Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson Police Department opening as temporary warming center

The Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In anticipation of temperatures dropping into the low teens over the next several days, the Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power, the city announced on Dec. 22. The facility, which is located at 200 N. Greenville Ave, will be open 24 hours daily until it is no longer needed. For updates on the city’s inclement weather procedures, visit www.cor.net/winterweather.
RICHARDSON, TX
dallasfreepress.com

A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors

Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing

The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting – 2934 Main Street

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dredge, Baby, Dredge: Dallas Moves Forward With White Rock Lake Project

It’s been almost 25 years since crews have cleaned the bed of White Rock Lake, which contains everything from basketballs to cigarette butts — and a whole lot of trash. District 9 Dallas City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon dressed up as a beaver covered in rubbish at last week’s council meeting and encouraged her colleagues to vote in favor of a $952,700 contract with Freese and Nichols for engineering services to begin the project.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Boats destroyed in Lake Texoma marina fire

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Fire consumed a boathouse at the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina on Lake Texoma Friday night. As many as 18 boats were lost in the fire, according to a Facebook post by Sherwood Shores Fire Department Capt. Craig Reed. "The fire got a big head start...
DENISON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Glossary to provide event space for private, public use in Richardson

The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January at 499 W. Arapaho Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January off of West Arapaho Road. According to the company website, the photography center will be a locally owned, creative space designed for photo and video production use, private events and intimate gatherings. The Glossary, which will be located at 499 W. Arapaho Road, plans to offer access to over 1,400 square feet of naturally lit space, including a beauty station and private dressing room. 214-974-4874. www.intheglossary.co.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Policy