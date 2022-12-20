Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treatAmy ChristieFrisco, TX
Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days CelebrationMadocProsper, TX
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In LewisvilleMadocLewisville, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?
Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage
Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported...
Flower Mound Town Council approves funding for Peters Colony Memorial Park
Flower Mound Town Council approved design funding during its Dec. 19 meeting. (Courtesy city of Flower Mound) Flower Mound Town Council approved funding for the Peters Colony Memorial Park during its Dec. 19 meeting. The council approved a second amendment to the professional services agreement with Mesae Design Associates Inc....
Richardson Police Department opening as temporary warming center
The Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In anticipation of temperatures dropping into the low teens over the next several days, the Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power, the city announced on Dec. 22. The facility, which is located at 200 N. Greenville Ave, will be open 24 hours daily until it is no longer needed. For updates on the city’s inclement weather procedures, visit www.cor.net/winterweather.
dallasfreepress.com
A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors
Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
Grand Prairie mayor angry at Atmos as gas outages kept residents from heating homes in deep freeze
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, meant residents across Texas could not heat their homes during dangerously cold temperatures as a pre-Christmas arctic blast descended upon the state. Neither Atmos Energy nor the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry,...
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
McKinney Chamber of Commerce, MCDC, MEDC relocate to south McKinney
Kaizen Development Partners shared this rendering as part of a groundbreaking ceremony for the District 121 office building. (Rendering courtesy Integrate Agency) The McKinney Community Development Corp., McKinney Economic Development Corp. and McKinney Chamber of Commerce relocated into a shared space at the end of November. The three McKinney business...
Council seeks more input on Westlake Academy portables
Westlake Academy uses portable classrooms such as this one. The Westlake Town Council tabled a decision Dec. 19 to replace older portables until getting more information. (Courtesy RamTech Building Systems) The Westlake Town Council tabled a decision to purchase new portable buildings for Westlake Academy during the regular meeting Dec....
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing
The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
Grapevine’s 41st annual July Fourth fireworks show approved
Grapevine's July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza will be back for the 41st year. (Courtesy city of Grapevine) The 41st annual Grapevine Fourth of July fireworks show will see an 18% increase in funding for 2023. The City Council approved a contract with Illumination Fireworks from Carrollton at the Dec. 6 meeting...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 2934 Main Street
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
CandysDirt.com
Dredge, Baby, Dredge: Dallas Moves Forward With White Rock Lake Project
It’s been almost 25 years since crews have cleaned the bed of White Rock Lake, which contains everything from basketballs to cigarette butts — and a whole lot of trash. District 9 Dallas City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon dressed up as a beaver covered in rubbish at last week’s council meeting and encouraged her colleagues to vote in favor of a $952,700 contract with Freese and Nichols for engineering services to begin the project.
Colleyville business complex heavily damaged by fire
A Colleyville business complex is a big, soggy mess after catching fire on Wednesday, and investigators have not decided on what caused it.
First McKinney Baptist Church, Salvation Army to open temporary warming stations
Two temporary warming stations will open in McKinney in response to the forecast freeze. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Stations will open in response to the forecast weekend winter freeze. The two MEOWS will not be available on the same days. The first location will open at...
Feds blame Frisco contractor for deadly job-site accident in McKinney over the summer
Federal job safety regulators are blaming a Frisco contractor for a deadly job-site accident in McKinney over the summer. Two men were in a trench when it collapsed on them and one of them died.
Second phase of Lewisville’s Timber Creek Aerial Utility Crossings project expected to begin in January
The second phase of Lewisville’s Timber Creek Aerial Utility Crossings project is anticipated to begin on Jan. 3. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The second phase of Lewisville’s Timber Creek Aerial Utility Crossings project is anticipated to begin on Jan. 3. Lewisville City Council approved a bid award in the...
KTEN.com
Boats destroyed in Lake Texoma marina fire
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Fire consumed a boathouse at the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina on Lake Texoma Friday night. As many as 18 boats were lost in the fire, according to a Facebook post by Sherwood Shores Fire Department Capt. Craig Reed. "The fire got a big head start...
The Glossary to provide event space for private, public use in Richardson
The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January at 499 W. Arapaho Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January off of West Arapaho Road. According to the company website, the photography center will be a locally owned, creative space designed for photo and video production use, private events and intimate gatherings. The Glossary, which will be located at 499 W. Arapaho Road, plans to offer access to over 1,400 square feet of naturally lit space, including a beauty station and private dressing room. 214-974-4874. www.intheglossary.co.
Dallas officials plan holiday closures of city facilities
All Dallas public libraries will be closed from Dec. 24-26 and from Dec. 31-Jan. 2 for Christmas and New Year’s, respectively. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The city of Dallas is planning to close several offices Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, according to a Dec. 16 press release.
