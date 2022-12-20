ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Alzheimer's researchers study genes in Puerto Rican and Latino families

MIAMI — With Latinos 1.5 times more likely than white people to develop Alzheimer's, researchers are uncovering more information about how genetics plays a role in who is more at risk of developing the disease. University of Miami researchers have teamed up with doctors in Puerto Rico, Peru and...
franchising.com

JAN-PRO Cleaning and Disinfecting Expands to Puerto Rico

December 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // SAN JUAN, PR. - JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting has announced they will be expanding their footprint, bringing JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting to Puerto Rico. Connecticut natives and new Puerto Rico owners, Allan Johnson and Travis Williams, are excited to be offering this opportunity to communities across the island.
CONNECTICUT STATE
stjohnsource.com

Christmas Holiday Weekend Brings Rough Seas to the USVI, Puerto Rico

A powerful northerly ocean swell will impact the USVI and Puerto Rico with rough seas during the Christmas holiday weekend and next week. “A “High Rip Current Risk” is in effect for portions of Puerto Rico and the USVI until at least 6 p.m. AST on Tuesday. Additionally, a “Small Craft Advisory” is in effect until at least 2 p.m. AST on Monday, and a “High Surf Advisory” is in effect until at least 6 p.m. AST on Monday.”
WSBS

Two Berkshire County Restaurants Make Open Table’s Top 10 List Of Best Places To Eat (PHOTOS)

Ahhh, local restaurants, there's a fair amount of them. And, depending on the food served, everyone has their favorite, or "go-to". Favorite Italian restaurant...favorite seafood establishment...fave Mexican food...fave chain restaurant...fave watering hole...favorite breakfast eaterie, you get the idea. It's a truly special thing though when some of our local restaurants...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts

In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

