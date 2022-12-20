Read full article on original website
Alzheimer's researchers study genes in Puerto Rican and Latino families
MIAMI — With Latinos 1.5 times more likely than white people to develop Alzheimer's, researchers are uncovering more information about how genetics plays a role in who is more at risk of developing the disease. University of Miami researchers have teamed up with doctors in Puerto Rico, Peru and...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
franchising.com
JAN-PRO Cleaning and Disinfecting Expands to Puerto Rico
December 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // SAN JUAN, PR. - JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting has announced they will be expanding their footprint, bringing JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting to Puerto Rico. Connecticut natives and new Puerto Rico owners, Allan Johnson and Travis Williams, are excited to be offering this opportunity to communities across the island.
stjohnsource.com
Christmas Holiday Weekend Brings Rough Seas to the USVI, Puerto Rico
A powerful northerly ocean swell will impact the USVI and Puerto Rico with rough seas during the Christmas holiday weekend and next week. “A “High Rip Current Risk” is in effect for portions of Puerto Rico and the USVI until at least 6 p.m. AST on Tuesday. Additionally, a “Small Craft Advisory” is in effect until at least 2 p.m. AST on Monday, and a “High Surf Advisory” is in effect until at least 6 p.m. AST on Monday.”
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
Two Berkshire County Restaurants Make Open Table’s Top 10 List Of Best Places To Eat (PHOTOS)
Ahhh, local restaurants, there's a fair amount of them. And, depending on the food served, everyone has their favorite, or "go-to". Favorite Italian restaurant...favorite seafood establishment...fave Mexican food...fave chain restaurant...fave watering hole...favorite breakfast eaterie, you get the idea. It's a truly special thing though when some of our local restaurants...
Snow totals for holiday winter storm
Some parts of Western Massachusetts got snow Friday while others got rain.
Springfield’s Voices of Praise choir featured in Whitney Houston biopic ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’
SPRINGFIELD - When the long-awaited Whitney Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” arrives in theaters nationwide tomorrow, moviegoers will hear voices from Western Massachusetts and Connecticut. “We are humbled at the new experience and thank God that it came to be,” said elder Terrence Haynes, the Voices...
BREAKING: Massachusetts Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show, Closed Dec. 23rd
Now that we officially gave thanks, it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing. Christmas, the time for buying things. Oh wait, my name is not Scrooge my bad. I love Christmas, you might be thinking that it's the music I mainly love but no it's the holiday lights of course!
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1M Powerball prize claimed through trust
The winner of a $1 million Powerball prize chose to claim their prize through a trust, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. The Mint IC Trust of Boston claimed the $1 million Powerball prize after the winner’s ticket matched the first five numbers selected in the Powerball game drawing on Nov. 5, 2022.
Thursday night snow totals for Western Massachusetts
Snow is falling in parts of the pioneer valley.
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Mass.
Mass. — This winter storm is bringing strong winds and rain to the Boston and New England areas knocking power out for thousands of people Friday morning. According to MEME over 55,000 customers in Massachusetts are already without power. The top concern today is wind, which is causing power...
How will the oncoming storm affect driving conditions?
A winter storm is making its way across the country, and we're expecting widespread rain and strong wind gusts to be the primary local impacts late Thursday night into Friday.
Massachusetts man convicted of trafficking 4 tons of cocaine hidden in furniture
NEW YORK — A Massachusetts man was convicted on Tuesday for his role in trafficking 4 tons of cocaine from Puerto Rico to at least four continental U.S. states by concealing the narcotics in hollowed-out furniture. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern...
Unbelievable Dinosaur Fossils Found Right in Massachusetts
I lived in Massachusetts from age 0-18, and no one told me that there were dinosaur fossils. You HAVE to be kidding. If you do live in Massachusetts, or anywhere within a three hour drive of Holyoke, you may have to take a drive to see these fossils for yourself.
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Power Outages, Flooding Possible For Eastern Massachusetts Later This Week
A pre-Christmas wintry mix could bring power outages, coastal flooding and damaging winds to Eastern Massachusetts as early as Thursday, Dec. 22. Here's a summary of hazards/timing for the upcoming storm. Keep in mind bitterly cold air will follow behind the storm Friday night/Saturday…
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
