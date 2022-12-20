Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty to 2016 manslaughter of former NFL player
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The man who killed former NFL player Joe McKnight during a 2016 Louisiana road-rage confrontation pleaded guilty to manslaughter this week and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Ronald Gasser, entered the new plea as part of an agreement ahead of a retrial...
NOLA.com
Jury convicts man in Metairie drive-by shooting that left one dead
A Jefferson Parish jury has convicted a defendant accused of fatally shooting a man during a car chase down a busy street in Metairie. Edward Lopez, 29, of Metairie, was found guilty Dec. 14 of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Jesus Fructuoso, 35, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
NOLA.com
Man wanted for robbing elderly woman in New Orleans arrested at Slidell motel
A man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in New Orleans has been taken into custody, Slidell Police said Friday. Shampain Poole, 22, was found at a motel where he was taken into custody and booked as a fugitive in the Slidell jail. He is awaiting extradition to New Orleans to face charges.
fox8live.com
Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to St. Helena murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish
PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to a St. Helena Parish murder, were arrested in Pearl River, according to the St. Tammany sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that Sidney Banks, 25, was arrested at his place of employment after detectives learned that he was wanted by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to second-degree murder and another count of attempted criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.
theadvocate.com
Jeff Duncan: The Honey Badger does care, and his helping hand is making a difference in New Orleans
On a Tuesday night in early December, Tyrann Mathieu visited the Son of a Saint Center in Mid-City for a special occasion. Inside the renovated icehouse that Son of Saint now calls home, 10 families gathered for what they thought was a holiday dinner in the center’s dining hall.
fox8live.com
New Orleans DA misses deadline, remains adamant to try teen accused of paralyzing UNO student as adult
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams will have to go through additional measures to try a 16-year-old attempted murder suspect as an adult after missing a 30-day window to transfer the case out of the juvenile system, court records show. Cruz Matute, 16, is accused of...
wbrz.com
Woman found guilty of poisoning boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
BATON ROUGE - Meshell Hale, the woman accused of poisoning two men, was found guilty of second-degree murder for one of their deaths and has been sentenced to life in prison. Hale was found guilty of second-degree murder for the 2015 death of Damian Skipper, her then-boyfriend. Hale was accused...
NOLA.com
New Orleans' second homicide in an hour reported in Central City
One man was shot dead and another was wounded Thursday night in Central City, in New Orleans' second homicide in less than an hour. Police said they were summoned at 8:04 p.m. to the 2700 block of Martin L. King Boulevard, where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared one victim dead on scene and took the other to a hospital. He was stable as of 9:37 p.m., authorities said.
Three Karr Cougars – Bax, Richard, Spincer – sign to play college football
Three student-athletes from Edna Karr High School inked their athletic and academic commitments on Wednesday for National Signing Day.
NOLA.com
Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others
Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
NOLA.com
Slidell's Mia Decker is the first female to earn football Academic All-State honors
Slidell kicker Mia Decker was excited when she learned she earned a spot on the LHSAA Class 5A Academic All-State football team. The senior spent countless hours in the classroom and on the field as a two-year starter for the District 6-5A champion Tigers. So, she was understandably excited as...
Double shootings, double deaths, hour apart
Cold weather doesn’t keep the killing from happening in New Orleans. NOPD reports there were two murders about an hour apart from each other in separate districts.
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon
Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents. Comedian Sean Patton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new special, Number One which is currently streaming on Peacock. According to his bio, Patton is based in New York, by way of New Orleans and his latest special gives a nod to Crescent City as the place where he got his start in stand-up comedy.
wbrz.com
Two men wanted for multiple crimes arrested while at work
ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Two men wanted by two different law-enforcement agencies for multiple charges were arrested Wednesday at work in Pearl River. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to help find Sidney Banks Jr. Banks, 25, was wanted on...
NOLA.com
Edna Karr DE Jonathan Bax is ready to go 'where his feet are going to be'
It was a difficult summer for Karr defensive end Jonathan Bax as he wrestled with his choices for a college future. But those anxious moments of uncertainty gave way to celebration on Wednesday as Bax and Karr two teammates made their college selections on early National Signing Day. Bax, a...
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NOLA.com
Marrero man hid cameras to secretly record woman, girl changing clothes, JPSO says
A Marrero man was arrested and accused of using hidden cameras to record a woman and a juvenile girl while they were changing clothes, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Brandon Nguyen, 30, was booked Tuesday with five counts of video voyeurism, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
fox8live.com
New Orleans, Mayor Cantrell issue settlement check to ex-chief over rescined job offer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A settlement check has been issued to a former police chief who said Mayor LaToya Cantrell rescinded a job offer to him as she prepared to take office in 2018, according to documents obtained by Fox 8. The documents showed the city paid former NOPD Supt....
