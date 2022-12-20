ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Pittston Area approves new borrowing

By Mark Guydish
Times Leader
 5 days ago

YATESVILLE — The Pittston Area School Board took another step toward a proposed 10-classroom expansion of the Primary Center during Tuesday’s monthly meeting, approving a “parameter motion” setting some broad numbers for new borrowing to cover the cost.

David Payne of PNC Capital Markets stressed that, while the details, not in the motion, call for borrowing up to $17.5 million at 6% interest, both figures are almost certain to come in at much lower numbers. The higher numbers were picked to make it easier to close the deal quickly if such a move is favorable, which it likely will be. He noted that while short-term interest rates are still up, for the last month or so long-term rates have been dropping.

The motion only gave general information about refinancing a 2017 bond and spending money on additions and improvements, but Superintendent Kevin Booth confirmed after the meeting that the borrowing is for a much-discussed expansion at the Primary Center to relieve crowding in district buildings. Estimates keep changing, but he said the latest numbers came in around $7 million, lower than an $8 million to $10 million range suggested last month.

The 2017 bond is being refinanced so the debt payments on the new bond can be “wrapped around” remaining payments on the old one. Such a maneuver is common, making initial payments on the new borrowing lower until the old bond is paid off, thus avoiding increasing annual payments.

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with the teacher union and the support staff union regarding health insurance coverage when taking unpaid time off. Booth said employees who have exhausted all available paid time off are still taking unpaid days, and the MOUs require them to pay their own health insurance premium on a per diem basis when they take unpaid time.

The board also authorized “the proper officers” of the district to execute an employment agreement with John Haas as assistant district superintendent from Dec. 20 this year to Dec. 19, 2027. Haas was serving as district principal when the board voted in October to move him into the long-vacant post of assistant superintendent without a pay increase.

The board also:

• Appointed Ann Kratz as part-time cafeteria monitor, Sarah Strong as middle school art teacher, and Renee Jones as business office administrative assistant.

• Accepted the retirements of educational assistant Beverley Solano and part-time cafeteria monitor Ann Theresa Engleman.

• Accepted the resignations of school police officer Lisa Brogan, and tabled a motion to appoint a new officer, opting to advertise for the position again.

Times Leader

