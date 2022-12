Midtown Farmers Market Celebrates the Holidays with Variety of Special Activations and Special Demo on Christmas Eve. The Midtown Association is pleased to present a variety of special activations at the Midtown Farmers Market on Christmas Eve. Proudly presented by Sutter Health and always bursting with fresh fruit, produce, gourmet or locally made products, plus plenty of artisan goods that make for great gift ideas, the thriving open-air market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (winter hours).

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO