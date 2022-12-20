Read full article on original website
Denver children meet Black Santa
Children in Five Points had a chance to meet Santa this week. Everyone knows the stereotypical Santa. He's often shown as an older white man with jolly red cheeks. There's nothing wrong with that Santa - but lately, kids are seeing a version of Santa their parents never knew. Families visited Brother Jeff's Cultural Center to pick some last-minute gifts for their children. There were over a thousand toys to choose from, from basketballs to Barbie dolls. Before the good boys and girls picked up their toys, they got to sit with Santa. But the Santa they met wasn't your typical...
KLTV
12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 10 minute dinners for busy holiday evenings
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although we often plan large meals for Christmas gatherings with family and friends, sometimes we just need a simple recipe for a quick dinner so we can relax and enjoy each other’s company. Here are a few ideas that can be made in about 10...
KLTV
SPCA provides toys and attention to animals needing homes this Christmas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s just one of the careers that goes on 365 days a year, that’s animal caretaking. While many people were at home celebrating Christmas today, a few staff members and a volunteer with the SPCA of East Texas were spending time with their dogs.
