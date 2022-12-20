Read full article on original website
Related
Dwayne Johnson says Warner Bros. didn't want Henry Cavill back as Superman: 'We were not going to take no for an answer'
Dwayne Johnson said Warner Bros. "inexplicably" didn't want Henry Cavill to return to the cape and tights as Superman for a role in "Black Adam."
Fantastic Four leak might reveal the movie’s main villain
The MCU’s Phase 6 will include Marvel’s big Fantastic Four reboot — a movie that fans have been waiting for since Disney acquired Fox. With a little over two years to go until the film’s premiere, the cast playing the Fantastic Four team members continues to be a mystery. Marvel isn’t ready to make any announcements, but a fresh set of rumors mention a few surprise characters that Fantastic Four fans will certainly appreciate. They also shared a few details on the actors that might be in the running for the reboot.
ringsidenews.com
The Miz & Maryse Recreate Seductive ‘Wolf Of The Wall Street’ Pose To Welcome Christmas
The Miz and Maryse are undoubtedly the ‘It’ couple of WWE. The duo has been highly regarded for their on-screen chemistry and partnership in and out of the ring. The couple is also known to try out various looks, post reels, and videos on social media and recently recreated a highly iconic and familiar pose from a Hollywood movie.
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Popculture
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Captain America 4 leak might give us a hint about the new Avengers
Captain America: New World Order will be a pivotal film for the Multiverse Saga because Captain America is one of the undisputed leaders of the Avengers, regardless of whether Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) or Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wears the shield. We expect to learn far more about the state of the Avengers in the upcoming sequel, which is due out May 3rd, 2024.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite DC Animated TV Shows Are Leaving HBO Max Soon
The HBO Max content purge continues with the removal of four fan-favorite animated series from DC. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited helped launch the DC Animated Universe, bringing together DC's greatest heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Intercollected storytelling and memorable performances by heroes not considered A-listers helped propel Justice League/Justice League Unlimited to new heights. Fans have been able to stream both shows, along with Aquaman (1967), and Batman: The Brave and The Bold, on HBO Max, but those days will soon come to an end starting in January.
A new Thunderbolts leak might have revealed the origin of the main villain
Before we get to The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, we’ll get a different crossover featuring some of the MCU’s best anti-heroes. The Thunderbolts will be formed to fight a major threat, although we have no idea what they’re supposed to face yet. We know that the Avengers do not formally exist right now, which was a revelation Marvel dropped in February.
Upcoming DC movies: every DCU film coming soon
The lowdown on all the new DC movies that we know about
Aaron Paul Officially Changes His Name
The courts also approved name changes for both his wife and their son.
Comments / 3