Read full article on original website
Related
Where is the North Pole, exactly? It depends
Santa must have a devil of a time getting back home, since the “North Pole” can mean the Geographic North Pole, North Magnetic Pole and North Geomagnetic Pole.
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 0