bridgedetroit.com

Who wants to decide Detroit’s reparations plan?

Seventy-five people have applied to serve on a committee that will be assembled in the New Year to study reparations proposals for Detroit. City voters passed a ballot initiative in 2021 calling for the creation of a “reparations committee” to make recommendations for housing and development programs which address historic discrimination against Black residents. The City Council established a process to fill the 13-member task force last year and is responsible for narrowing the list of applicants in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Black nonprofit gets support from Black Leaders Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Across the country, Black men represent just 2% of all teachers, despite people of color making up the majority of students in the American educational system. Enter Black Male Educators Alliance (BMEA). Michael Payne, Jr, is the Director of Teaching and Learning - and a teacher...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

"She said yes!" CMU commencement turned proposal for one Metro Detroit couple

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A college commencement that turned into a proposal one Metro Detroit couple will never forget. For David Shoemaker, nothing could top the feeling of finally getting his Master of Entrepreneurial Ventures degree during commencement at Central Michigan University on Saturday, Dec. 17. That is until he dropped down on one knee to propose to Ryann Swann. Swann is Shoemaker's girlfriend of nearly three years."I think she said yes!" said CMU President Bob Davies in front of the large crowd.Davies had Shoemaker, his family and Swann join him on stage to congratulate him for receiving his master's...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Michigan Advance

Maddocks blame GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking

The finger-pointing is intensifying within the Michigan Republican Party as leadership seeks to explain their historic losses on Nov. 8. Meshawn Maddock, who co-chairs the state party, told supporters in Wayne County last month that the party’s major donors stayed on the sidelines for the election because they “hate” former President Donald Trump. That’s according […] The post Maddocks blame GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit awards first recreational marijuana retail licenses

Chronic City, Gage 313 and West Coast Meds were among the 33 businesses that received a retail recreational marijuana license from the city of Detroit on Thursday, marking the end of a yearslong effort by the city to award these coveted licenses. Sixty licenses were available in the first round but only 33 applicants met the qualifications for a recreational dispensary, the city said. Several also applied for a license to open a microbusiness or consumption lounge...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Wayne County offers $2,400 signing bonus for GSRP preschool teachers

Preschool programs in Wayne County are offering signing bonuses up to $2,400 to new teachers in an attempt to address staffing shortages in early education.Wayne RESA, the county education agency that will pay the bonuses, hopes to enroll roughly 300 students waitlisted for the Great Start Readiness Program, the state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds from low-income families. Officials say they have enough classroom space for those students, but not enough educators to...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Finley: Maddock nails it on GOP failure

Who knew Meshawn Maddock was such a brilliant political analyst? The Michigan Republican Party co-chair offered her assessment of what went wrong for the state GOP in the midterm elections, and she hit that nail dead solid on the head. Her conclusion, as expressed in a recent strategy meeting with...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Eligible Pontiac households can receive $1,500 to reduce water debt

Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash has partnered with the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency (OLHSA) to promote the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Qualified residents can now receive up to $1,500 for household accounts to reduce or eliminate past-due water bills. “I am thrilled to partner with...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
