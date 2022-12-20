Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
Detroit News
Peter Bhatia, editor of the Detroit Free Press, stepping down amid layoff talk
Detroit — Peter Bhatia told newspaper staffers Friday that he will be stepping down as editor and vice president of the Detroit Free Press ahead of anticipated layoffs. The announcement was made at a Friday morning virtual staff-wide meeting. “We’re in a difficult period economically," Bhatia told the Free...
bridgedetroit.com
Who wants to decide Detroit’s reparations plan?
Seventy-five people have applied to serve on a committee that will be assembled in the New Year to study reparations proposals for Detroit. City voters passed a ballot initiative in 2021 calling for the creation of a “reparations committee” to make recommendations for housing and development programs which address historic discrimination against Black residents. The City Council established a process to fill the 13-member task force last year and is responsible for narrowing the list of applicants in 2023.
Nessel appoints ex-judge and prosecutor Marlinga to protect seniors
The Democrat was narrowly defeated by John James for a congressional seat in November
fox2detroit.com
Black nonprofit gets support from Black Leaders Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Across the country, Black men represent just 2% of all teachers, despite people of color making up the majority of students in the American educational system. Enter Black Male Educators Alliance (BMEA). Michael Payne, Jr, is the Director of Teaching and Learning - and a teacher...
"She said yes!" CMU commencement turned proposal for one Metro Detroit couple
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A college commencement that turned into a proposal one Metro Detroit couple will never forget. For David Shoemaker, nothing could top the feeling of finally getting his Master of Entrepreneurial Ventures degree during commencement at Central Michigan University on Saturday, Dec. 17. That is until he dropped down on one knee to propose to Ryann Swann. Swann is Shoemaker's girlfriend of nearly three years."I think she said yes!" said CMU President Bob Davies in front of the large crowd.Davies had Shoemaker, his family and Swann join him on stage to congratulate him for receiving his master's...
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer picks departing lawmaker for State Board of Education
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has selected state Sen. Marshall Bullock, a Democrat from Detroit, to fill a vacancy on the State Board of Education, a panel that helps oversee Michigan public schools. Bullock, who lost his bid for a second term in the Senate in August, was one...
Maddocks blame GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking
The finger-pointing is intensifying within the Michigan Republican Party as leadership seeks to explain their historic losses on Nov. 8. Meshawn Maddock, who co-chairs the state party, told supporters in Wayne County last month that the party’s major donors stayed on the sidelines for the election because they “hate” former President Donald Trump. That’s according […] The post Maddocks blame GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Here are the 33 recreational marijuana licenses issued by Detroit
The City of Detroit finally issued recreational marijuana licenses to nearly three dozen businesses this week. It comes after a years-long battle over recreational marijuana in the city.
Detroit awards first recreational marijuana retail licenses
Chronic City, Gage 313 and West Coast Meds were among the 33 businesses that received a retail recreational marijuana license from the city of Detroit on Thursday, marking the end of a yearslong effort by the city to award these coveted licenses. Sixty licenses were available in the first round but only 33 applicants met the qualifications for a recreational dispensary, the city said. Several also applied for a license to open a microbusiness or consumption lounge...
One of the last independently owned Sanders stores closes
After 16 years, Wyandotte’s Biddle Avenue is losing a local favorite ice cream shop with a long Detroit history. The Sanders Chocolate and Ice Cream Shoppe, known for its array of confections and being part of Detroit’s history, will permanently close. This location in downriver is a franchise and independently owned.
Memorial honors Detroiters who died while experiencing homelessness
Samuel Deiu Lewis wants people to know that his daughter's mother was generous. She was intelligent. She was compassionate. When they had nothing and were on the streets, she would give her last $5 to someone who truly needed it. "She gave her heart," Lewis, 53, said. ...
Wayne County offers $2,400 signing bonus for GSRP preschool teachers
Preschool programs in Wayne County are offering signing bonuses up to $2,400 to new teachers in an attempt to address staffing shortages in early education.Wayne RESA, the county education agency that will pay the bonuses, hopes to enroll roughly 300 students waitlisted for the Great Start Readiness Program, the state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds from low-income families. Officials say they have enough classroom space for those students, but not enough educators to...
Detroit News
Flint official stole public money for RV, food, dental work and more, feds say
A public official who helped provide legal services for the poor in Flint stole federal money and spent the funds on travel, a recreational vehicle, dining, dental work, home décor and more, according to a federal criminal case unsealed Wednesday. Teresa Trantham of Montrose stole $25,743 from Legal Services...
dbusiness.com
Laura Harmon Named Chief Nursing Officer, VP of Patient Care Services at McLaren Oakland
McLaren Oakland, the 318-bed, Pontiac-based primary and specialty care hospital serving all of Oakland County, has named Laura Harmon as its vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. “I’m truly excited about being able to work alongside a stellar nursing staff and collaborate with them all to...
Detroit News
Finley: Maddock nails it on GOP failure
Who knew Meshawn Maddock was such a brilliant political analyst? The Michigan Republican Party co-chair offered her assessment of what went wrong for the state GOP in the midterm elections, and she hit that nail dead solid on the head. Her conclusion, as expressed in a recent strategy meeting with...
Show goes on at Fox Theatre despite inclement weather
Communities across metro Detroit had issued snow emergencies and venues like the Detroit Zoo, Campus Martius skating rink, and DIA closed. However, the show goes on at the FOX Theater.
Detroit and Hamtramck neighborhoods still in the dark as DTE works to restore power to over 12,000 customers across Southeast Michigan
More than 12,000 DTE customers – including thousands in Detroit and Hamtramck – are still without power after 55 mph winds and 20 to 30 below zero temperatures pummeled Southeast Michigan Friday morning.
legalnews.com
Eligible Pontiac households can receive $1,500 to reduce water debt
Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash has partnered with the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency (OLHSA) to promote the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Qualified residents can now receive up to $1,500 for household accounts to reduce or eliminate past-due water bills. “I am thrilled to partner with...
School Closings: Check full list of school closures in metro Detroit
As a winter storm hits metro Detroit, we're providing a list of school closures in our area. Some districts made the call Thursday to close for Friday.
Consider the lobster rolls at Pearl’s Deep Dive
One of the latest restaurants located at a prime slice of real estate in downtown Royal Oak is a mixed bag
Chicago Defender
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0