Christmas Eve Mass for Children livestream
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Catholic Diocese of El Paso will hold a Christmas Eve Mass for Children at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Follow this post to watch the stream live. For more information on services, click here. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC...
El Paso City Council to discuss extending disaster declaration during special meeting Friday
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the migrant surge Friday evening. Council will consider action on an Emergency ordinance, extending a disaster declaration. This due to the humanitarian, security, and economic crisis resulting from mass migration through El Paso. The meeting...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Texas
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Texas. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
Warming centers set to open across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Warming centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25 at the following El Paso locations. · Galatzan Recreation Center 650 Wallenberg Dr. · Marty Robbins Rec Center 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr. · Memorial Senior Center...
Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
Juarez landfill fire seen from El Paso, reports of foul odor
EL PASO, Texas -- A fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a southern Juarez landfill, sending a large plume of smoke that could be seen from El Paso for several hours. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was under control but still burning. Winds helped the fire spread, making it difficult to contain, according to our news partners, Canal 44.
Body found in Sunset Heights
EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
The Week Ahead: Emergency disaster declaration topic of Friday night City Council meeting
This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Special City Council Meeting: The El Paso City Council is having a special meeting on Friday night to vote on extending or ending the emergency disaster declaration issued a week ago by Mayor Oscar Leeser. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 N. Campbell Street. The mayor issued the declaration on Dec. 17 as a means to get the state to help the city shelter and protect the thousands of migrants who are arriving at El Paso’s ports of entry on a daily basis. The mayor’s declaration is only valid for seven days. City Council must unanimously approve the declaration in order for it to stand for another 30 days. However, if the council votes against it, the mayor can issue another seven-day emergency declaration. The council meeting is open to the public and will be streamed live on the city of El Paso YouTube channel.
Pedestrian hit, severely injured on Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit and severely injured on the Border Highway on Saturday evening. Preliminary reports show that a person was hit in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 near the Fonseca exit. That person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Traffic...
Person hospitalized after rollover on El Paso’s Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash in the lower valley Friday night. The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the Border Highway near Broadway Drive. This has been the area where migrants have been seen crossing the...
Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter for November rollover crash in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 36-year-old west El Paso resident has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter for the Nov. 6 crash that killed 36-year-old Monica Gabriela Saenz. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at I-10 west near Schuster. According to police, Vincent Manuel Soto was...
Man driving stolen car arrested by Texas State Troopers
EL PASO, Texas -- A man driving a stolen car was arrested by DPS Troopers Friday afternoon. According to initial reports, the felony traffic stop was made at the intersection of Executive Center Blvd. and Rio Bravo St. just after noon. The alleged thief was asked to step out of...
Sun bowl Fan Fiesta event canceled
EL PASO, Texas– The Tony the Tiger Sun bowl announced the Fan Fiesta has been canceled. The Sun bowl Association made the announcement via social media. Due to migrants occupying the El Paso Convention Center, where the Fan Fiesta is normally held, the event has been canceled. It's an...
City to offer free recycling of holiday trees
EL PASO, Texas– Starting Tuesday, Dec. 27 the public can recycle their live holiday trees at the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations. Drop-off sites are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. This free service will be available through February 11, 2022. Holiday trees taken...
Aggies depart for Detroit for just their 5th bowl game in program history
EL PASO, Texas -- The Aggies are officially bound (literally) for their 5th bowl game after flying out of El Paso en route to Detroit, early Thursday morning. NMSU (6-6, 2 wins coming against FCS schools) will play Bowling Green (6-6) at the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Monday, Dec. 26th at 12:30 p.m.
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cheerful Christmas Day, with rain next week
Merry Christmas everyone! After a period of really cold days, our temps are finally on the rise- which is something I view as a Christmas gift for sure! It'll be another cold night, but some of us prefer cold Christmas holidays, so this may be what you've been hoping for all year. For tomorrow, our highs are going to be warming into the mid 50s, compared to the 30's and 40's we've had the past few days.
NMSU closes out non-conference play with a win against North Carolina A&T, 85-76
EL PASO, Texas - The NM State (7-5, 0-0 WAC) offense finally came to life when it needed it as the Aggies shot 50% from the field to finish off the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational with an 85-76 win over North Carolina A&T (5-7, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday night.
