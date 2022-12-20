This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Special City Council Meeting: The El Paso City Council is having a special meeting on Friday night to vote on extending or ending the emergency disaster declaration issued a week ago by Mayor Oscar Leeser. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 N. Campbell Street. The mayor issued the declaration on Dec. 17 as a means to get the state to help the city shelter and protect the thousands of migrants who are arriving at El Paso’s ports of entry on a daily basis. The mayor’s declaration is only valid for seven days. City Council must unanimously approve the declaration in order for it to stand for another 30 days. However, if the council votes against it, the mayor can issue another seven-day emergency declaration. The council meeting is open to the public and will be streamed live on the city of El Paso YouTube channel.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO