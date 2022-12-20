ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns

Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
Colin Cowherd Drops His NFL 'Bet of the Week'

Colin Cowherd: “My bet of the week is the Dolphins beat, and beat soundly the Green Bay Packers. It’s nice beating the rebuilding Rams and the Bears. Miami has been told for three weeks that they don’t belong, they stink, and they get 48 hours of extra prep, at home with that super smart coach. That Miami loss in Buffalo was one of the best losses of the year. They outplayed them, they outsmarted them, they out-planned them, they outcoached them, Josh Allen just won the game… Did we make that bet officially??”
Decision Made On Jalen Hurts' Status Against Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Saturday's (December 24) game against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni announced on Thursday (December 22). "Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go," coach Nick Sirianni said via ESPN. "And at the end...
Cowboys Can't Win This Weekend

Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox explains why no matter the score between the Cowboys and Eagles this weekend, Dallas will lose the narrative and be hated on following the game. Jonas Knox: "If you're a Cowboy fan, you feel great. Hey, Christmas weekend is...
