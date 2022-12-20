Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Had Discussions With Buccaneers About Coming Out of Retirement
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly had recent discussions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about coming out of retirement... The post Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Had Discussions With Buccaneers About Coming Out of Retirement appeared first on Outsider.
Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
Report: Bill O’Brien Eyed as Pats OC Candidate
Bill Belichick may be turning to a familiar face in 2023.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Drops His NFL 'Bet of the Week'
Colin Cowherd: “My bet of the week is the Dolphins beat, and beat soundly the Green Bay Packers. It’s nice beating the rebuilding Rams and the Bears. Miami has been told for three weeks that they don’t belong, they stink, and they get 48 hours of extra prep, at home with that super smart coach. That Miami loss in Buffalo was one of the best losses of the year. They outplayed them, they outsmarted them, they out-planned them, they outcoached them, Josh Allen just won the game… Did we make that bet officially??”
Alabama OC Bill O'Brien linked to New England Patriots OC job
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien spent the last two seasons in Tuscaloosa, but his time may be coming to an end. Now, it’s reported O’Brien is one of the lead candidates for the New England Patriots‘ offensive coordinator position. O’Brien is no stranger to the NFL,...
iheart.com
Decision Made On Jalen Hurts' Status Against Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Saturday's (December 24) game against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni announced on Thursday (December 22). "Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go," coach Nick Sirianni said via ESPN. "And at the end...
iheart.com
Cowboys Can't Win This Weekend
Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox explains why no matter the score between the Cowboys and Eagles this weekend, Dallas will lose the narrative and be hated on following the game. Jonas Knox: "If you're a Cowboy fan, you feel great. Hey, Christmas weekend is...
