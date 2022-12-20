ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Updated Georgia Depth Chart Ahead of Peach Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs are just over a week away from doing battle with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Since their most recent game took place nearly 3 weeks ago, there have been a few tweaks to the current Bulldog roster.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Republicans Want to Make a Major Banking Change

The US Federal Reserve has historically taken pride in being independent from political influence. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County adoptable cats - week of December 24.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newborn resident William Joseph Clark charged in fatal wreck

COVINGTON — A Newborn man has been charged in connection with a September accident that claimed the life of a Mansfield woman. William Joseph Clark, 33, has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding in the two-vehicle accident that took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 in front of Blackwell’s Grocery Store on County Road 213. Killed in the accident was 27-year-old Brianna Megan Luti.
NEWBORN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy