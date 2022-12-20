Read full article on original website
Updated Georgia Depth Chart Ahead of Peach Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs are just over a week away from doing battle with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Since their most recent game took place nearly 3 weeks ago, there have been a few tweaks to the current Bulldog roster.
Newton High student Zyon Trevai Byrd charged with bringing knife to school
COVINGTON — An 18-year-old Newton High School student is facing charges after he allegedly brought a knife to school. Zyon Trevai Byrd of Covington was arrested and charged Dec. 19 after another student alerted Principal Shannon Buff that a male student had a weapon on campus.
Republicans Want to Make a Major Banking Change
The US Federal Reserve has historically taken pride in being independent from political influence.
Newborn resident William Joseph Clark charged in fatal wreck
COVINGTON — A Newborn man has been charged in connection with a September accident that claimed the life of a Mansfield woman. William Joseph Clark, 33, has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding in the two-vehicle accident that took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 in front of Blackwell’s Grocery Store on County Road 213. Killed in the accident was 27-year-old Brianna Megan Luti.
