MSCS votes to transfer Lucy Elementary to Millington

Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Millington Municipal School District have approved a deal to transfer Lucy Elementary back to the suburban system by June 2027.

The agreement, voted on Tuesday evening by both school systems’ boards, is forced by a new state law prohibiting one school district from operating within the jurisdiction of another, as Lucy has since Millington Municipal Schools opened in 2014.

MSCS voted 6-0. Amber Huett-Garcia, Keith Williams and Sheleah Harris were not present. Millington voted unanimously, and board members Amanda Compton and Evans Marlon were absent.

MSCS board member Kevin Woods comforts fellow board member Stephanie Love after an emotional speech. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

Millington will pay MSCS $3.3 million in six years of monthly installments beginning in July 2023. Millington Superintendent Bo Griffin hopes the school opens under as part of his school district in August 2027.

MSCS board member Stephanie Love, who represents the district including Lucy, thanked Patrice Thomas, chief of staff, for her work during the deal.

“She worked so hard on the agreement and getting our kids three million dollars,” Love said.

“People don’t see the late nights and early mornings and your heart and that you fight,” MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams told Thomas.

In Millington, there was some uneasiness among board members.

“Memphis-Shelby County Schools making us purchase the school again is just not right,” Millington board member Cody Childress said. “Our hands are tied.”

Board member Brian McGovern felt similarly, but also that the agreement was better than possibly facing any lawsuit.

“If both sides are a little uncomfortable in the end, it’s a pretty good deal,” Griffin assured board members.

MSCS will pay for utilities and maintenance of Lucy until it leaves the building. If it leaves before June 2027, it must give one year notice to Millington. Millington was hoping for a two-year transfer, but MSCS wanted $4 million for that, according to Griffin. Millington plans to use Lucy for educational purposes.

“We do have plans to take care of our students the next four years even without Lucy,” Griffin said.

The matter Tuesday also affects E.A. Harrold Elementary near West Union Road and Watkinsville Road. As part of a settlement forming the suburban school districts in 2013, Millington was given E.A. Harrold, but part of the deal was if the building was closed, ownership would revert back to then-Shelby County Schools.

Under terms of the deal, Millington will pay MSCS $699,000, and the county district will waive its rights to the school.

Millington has until Jan.15 to pay MSCS.

“We’re happy with it and hopefully they’re happy with it because they made that recommendation,” MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams said of the date.

Millington plans to sell it to become a Veterans Affairs clinic for a little more than $1 million. The project is one of north Shelby County’s largest in about 80 years and is expected to bring about 200 jobs to the suburb.

“We have not had this economic boom since the Naval base was spent here,” Griffin said. “...We get a chance to truly pay back to those who gave everything for us.”

He said the clinic will serve veterans health, mental, physical and dental needs serving seven states.

Rep. Mark White

The vote Tuesday is the result of legislation proposed by Rep. Mark White (R-Memphis) two years ago. He delayed it for a year until 2022, and along with former Sen. Brian Kelsey, brought the legislation back forward. It passed in April and received the governor’s signature in May.

Germantown Elementary, Middle and High schools also have been impacted by the law.

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, the Shelby County Commission, the Germantown Board of Education and the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen all gave their approval last week to a deal that will fund the construction of a new high school in Cordova.

In the deal, Germantown will gain control of the middle and elementary schools, even though it may not need them. It will work with MSCS to sell the high school.

The county will put $72.5 million toward the high school and Germantown will give the county $5 million over six years. The sale of Germantown High School is expected to generate north of $20 million.

The Germantown schools — often called the 3Gs — took much of the attention once the law was passed. Only in December have substantial conversations toward an agreement occurred between Millington and MSCS, according to Millington leaders.

In August of 2022, Millington emailed with MSCS leaders and allowed access to walk through Lucy in October. The agreement draft was final Tuesday morning.

“We have had several conversations with our legal team and Memphis Shelby County’s legal team that has brought us to this point,” Griffin told board members.