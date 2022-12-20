Read full article on original website
Emergency travel only order issued for Blackfeet Reservation due to severe driving conditions
BROWNING, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported in the Browning area Friday evening. At 6:30 pm, US-2 East from Browning to Cut Bank and US-89 south were closed by the Montana Department of Transportation. Blackfeet Law Enforcement and Blackfeet Incident Command have issued an order for emergency travel...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
New Year’s Day 1923 in Flathead County
When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 1923, President Warren G. Harding held office, the California grizzly bear had just gone extinct and monumental changes loomed in the Flathead Valley. On Jan. 4, a newspaper in Toole County reported that for the first time, four women sat in the...
Pondera County Cropping Seminar Set for January 10, 2023
Pondera County Extension will host a free, annual cropping seminar Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Pondera Shooting Sports Complex, 972 Granite Road Conrad, MT. 59425. Speakers will cover cereal grain varieties, pulse management, soil fertility management, estate planning as well as a talk on the opportunities with Canola. The...
SBY SR CTR Changes The Date
Our Shelby Senior Center's has a "change of date" for their card party. The date's been moved from NEXT Saturday, the 31st, to Sunday, New Year's Day afternoon. The FUN starts at 1, so come on over, & if you can, bring along a dish to share with our good neighbors. Happy New Year from the Shelby Senior Center, & stay warm...
Dress Warm Give Back @ The Pantry
The Sober Life Hi-Line Group will be volunteering this afternoon (Monday) over at our Sage Brush Food Pantry. Sober Life members should report to the Shelby Civic Center at 3:30, today, & be sure & dress warm as you give back to our Hi-Line communities...
Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area
A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
The Carousel Moved
Actually, our Shelby Carousel "simply moved the date." They had "Christmas at the Carousel" scheduled for yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, but that's been moved/changed to next week, NEXT Wednesday, the 28th, same time as before, from 1, to 4, & the 1st 30 kids in next Wednesday, will receive a FREE ice cream cone. Come out & enjoy the holiday fun all sponsored by our Toole County Friends of the Library. Happy New Year, & Happy Holidays from the Shelby Carousel, & our library "friends."
“They’ll” Be Doing The Cooking
A FREE Community Christmas Dinner's planned for this Sunday afternoon, Christmas day, starting at 2, at the Conrad Community Center. They'll do all the cooking, & you'll be chowing down on turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce & pie TOO! Don't worry about a thing, there'll be delivery with 5 miles of Conrad. Please call Lisa, at 278 0159, for delivery arrangements. Good company, good food & good companionship with your good neighbors...it's what Christmas is all about here in the Big Sky.
Conrad’s Night Of Prayer
Community Prayer Night is held at 6:30, on the 1st Monday, of every month down at the Conrad Senior Center. Don't worry about a thing, "if" the 1st Monday's a holiday, prayer night will be held on the 2nd Monday of the month. Community Prayer Night in Conrad's non-denominational, & ALL are welcome to stop by at the senior center, 311 Virginia Street. Stay warm, next Community Prayer Night's set for NEXT Monday, the 2nd day of our brand new year.
Christmas Eve At St. Lukes
St. Luke's Lutheran Church here in Shelby will be holding a Christmas Eve Service NEXT Saturday evening, Christmas Eve, the 24th, at 7 o'clock .However, there will be NO service on Sunday, Christmas Day. Merry Christmas from St. Luke's in Shelby.
Valier Postpones Their Concert
The Valier Schools Christmas Concert scheduled for today, Friday, has been postponed. No worries, the concert's IS on for NEXT Wednesday afternoon, the 21st, at 2:30, in the Valier High School Multi-Purpose Room. Keep warm, & Merry Christmas from our good neighbors in Valier...
