GTA 5 Online: All Snowman Locations
If you wish to obtain a rare snowman outfit in GTA Online, then follow our guide for all snowman locations. GTA Online players have the chance to celebrate holiday season with a new festive surprise in the form of a snowman easter egg. In order to get a rare snowman outfit players need to locate 25 snowmen all around the map.
GTA 5 Online: How to Get the Acid Lab Vehicle
Follow our guide if you want to know how to get the Acid Lab vehicle in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. You can get an Acid Lab vehicle in the new GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, which can in turn be used to rake in some cash. You've got to complete a set of missions before you can get your hands on this cash cow, though.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion — How to Farm Gold Rolling Pins
How to rack up Gold Rolling Pins for quick money and Materia Fusion in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion players can quickly make a lot of money by farming Gold Rolling Pins, which are also used for Materia Fusion. Fortunately, there is a working method to farm whole a Gold Rolling Pin trove.
GameSkinny's Best Games of 2022
Whether it's indies, tent-pole AAAs, or something in between, these are GameSkinny's highest-scored games of 2022. 2022 was a fantastic year for games. God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, and Pokemon, among many others captured our collective attention. That's not to mention the amazing indie that release this year, as well, such as Signalis, Prodeus, and Citizen Sleeper just to name a few. Across PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox platforms, we've collected our highest-reviewed games of 2021 into a "best of" list.
Destiny 2: Where to Find All Devilish Recordings
Looking for the six Devilish Recordings in Destiny 2's Spire of the Watcher Dungeon? Look no further. The Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, new in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, comes with a few secrets, six of which are the audio logs left by Eramis: the Devilish recordings scattered about the first sections of the activity. Finding all of them is doubly rewarding: you get the Devil in the Detail’s Triumph for the WANTED Title and an increased chance at the Hierarchy of Needs dropping after you beat the final boss.
Destiny 2 Seraph's Shield Walkthrough Guide
The Operation: Seraph's Shield Exotic Mission in Destiny 2 is a doozy. This guide covers everything you need to do to complete it. There are three new Exotic weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, and while getting the Revision Zero Pulse Rifle isn't the hardest, it does take some work. Once you have The Hidden Shape quest from the Exo Frame, you'll be sent to complete the Operation: Seraph's Shield Exotic Mission, a long, which can easily take 45 minutes to an hour. This walkthrough guide is here to help.
