Looking for the six Devilish Recordings in Destiny 2's Spire of the Watcher Dungeon? Look no further. The Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, new in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, comes with a few secrets, six of which are the audio logs left by Eramis: the Devilish recordings scattered about the first sections of the activity. Finding all of them is doubly rewarding: you get the Devil in the Detail’s Triumph for the WANTED Title and an increased chance at the Hierarchy of Needs dropping after you beat the final boss.

1 DAY AGO