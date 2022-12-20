Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Son of ‘General Hospital’ stars Jack and Kristina Wagner died from accidental overdose, officials say
The cause of death for Harrison Wagner, the son of “General Hospital” stars Jack and Kristina Wagner has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. In the report, which was obtained by TODAY.com, Harrison Wagner’s death was labeled an “accident” and the cause listed was “Fentanyl and Alprazolam intoxication.”
Sonya Eddy dies aged 55: General Hospital actress' shock passing announced by Octavia Spencer
General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy has died aged 55, her close friend Octavia Spencer has announced. Oscar winner Octavia, 52, revealed the tragic loss of Sonya on Tuesday, sharing a poignant snap of the actress and lauding her 'creative angel'.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Exposed: This Is Who The Hook Is Really in Port Charles
You remember The Hook from General Hospital? He/She/They terrorized the populace of Port Charles for an intense couple of weeks, killed Brando Corbin and put Diane Miller in the hospital. General Hospital Polling. Then He/She/They just…got bored? Took a vacation? Reformed? Or is the pause actually a clue as to...
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed
Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Who Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’ in 2022?
'General Hospital' has undergone many casting changes in 2022; find out which actors have departed the ABC soap opera.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
General Hospital speculation: If Rory dies someone will uncover the photo he snapped at PCPD
Rory may have a secretPhoto byGeneral Hospital screenshot. General Hospital spoilers and fans are buzzing about the fate of Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Cruze) who was hooked on Friday. Officer Cabrera was bleeding from the mouth and had to be given the antidote to the venom the hook killer uses. Just before he left the PCPD Jorda Ashford (Tanisha Harper) gave him some files ad when he stepped out of her office he snapped a photo of the one on top.
ABC News
Joanna Gaines shares photo from hospital bed with a self-care reminder
Joanna Gaines is sending an important self-care reminder ahead of the holidays. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the former "Fixer Upper" star shared a photo of herself wearing sunglasses in a hospital bed after undergoing a surgical procedure known as a microdiscectomy. The need for the surgery, she explained, stemmed from a back injury she sustained from a cheerleading accident in high school.
General Hospital’s Sonya Eddy shared heartbreaking last posts about her late father weeks before her death at 55
GENERAL Hospital's Sonya Eddy shared a tragic post about her late father just weeks before her untimely death at 55. The late actress wrote: "Miss you every day," in the now-heartbreaking Instagram caption before close friend Octavia Spencer confirmed her passing on Tuesday. "I was thinking abt our trip to...
‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey Says Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Told Her She Wouldn’t Have Staying Power on Show Without Him
Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas' marital issues on 'RHOA' made for some iconic moments in reality TV history. After their divorce, Thomas no longer appeared on the show with her.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
SheKnows
Meet the Woman Who Left General Hospital Viewers Seeing Double
Viewers were treated to a major cliffhanger — on a Tuesday no less — during the November 29th episode of General Hospital when Holly emerged from the burning cabin engulfed in flames. Well, the ABC soap shared a behind-the-scenes photo to let fans in on a little secret…
Rihanna reveals her baby for the first time in a TikTok video showing the two enjoying a playful mother-son car ride
Rihanna shared her first TikTok video on Saturday where she filmed her infant son cooing while strapped in a car seat.
Thom Bell Dies: Grammy-Winning Producer And Architect Of ‘The Sound Of Philadelphia’ Was 79
Thom Bell, who helped to create the soul songs style that became known in the 1960s and 1970s as “The Sound of Philadelphia,” died Thursday in Bellingham, Washington. He was 79 and no cause of death was given. His lawyer, Michael Silver, confirmed the death. Bell, along with fellow producers and songwriters Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, were the forces behind the lush orchestrations that characterized The Sound of Philadelphia. Bell, Gamble, and Huff were known as “The Mighty Three,” working out of a Broad Street building and creating a song factory that dominated the era’s charts and Top 40. Dyanna Williams,...
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Lies Destroy Her and Drew’s Relationship
'General Hospital' spoilers indicate Carly Spencer and Drew Cain's relationship will be tested by the secret of Willow Tait's maternity.
SheKnows
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to ‘Good Morning America’ Amid Relationship Speculation
Back to their regularly scheduled programming? Good Morning America colleagues Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes returned to the air on Thursday, December 1, after reports about their relationship made waves. “It’s Friday eve,” Robach, 49, declared after welcoming viewers with Holmes, 45, and Dr. Jennifer Ashton by her side. “Who's looking forward to the weekend?” […]
soaphub.com
All My Children Alum And Soap Opera Veteran Robert Gentry Passes Away At 81
Soap Hub has recently learned of the passing of soap hopper Robert Gentry on September 17, 2022, at the age of 81. Robert Gentry: Left His Unique Signature On Daytime. Gentry was best known for portraying Ross Chandler on All My Children from 1983 through 1990. Ross was the nephew of the devious and powerful Adam Chandler (played by the late, great David Canary) and the illegitimate son of his long-time rival Palmer Cortlandt (played by the late James Mitchell). The role garnered him two Daytime Emmy nominations and had him working opposite onscreen daughter Lauren Holly (Julie Chandler) and onscreen wife Kathleen Noone (Ellen Dalton) a great deal.
soaphub.com
GH’s Michael Blake Kruse Speaks Out On Rory’s Exit
Some thought he was The Hook but poor Officer Rory Cabrera turned out to be a victim of the Port Charles killer on General Hospital. Now, Rory’s portrayer, Michael Blake Kruse, is speaking out on his departure from the ABC soap opera. Michael Blake Kruse – Discharged Patient.
Comments / 4