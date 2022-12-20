Read full article on original website
Leader of ex-communist rebels becomes Nepal's new PM
The leader of former communist rebels has become Nepal's new prime minister with the support from his ex-opponent and other smaller political parties
Christmas Alberta Clipper brings snow showers to blizzard-weary northern US
A weak Alberta Clipper system begins its dive out of Canada on Christmas Day, moving across the northern tier of the U.S. before making its way to the Northeast by early next week.
