Related
BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/21/22–12/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Albany County Emergency Management Reminds Laramie To Stay Safe
With the insanely and dangerously cold weather making its way toward us, the Albany County, WY Emergency Management is reminding us to stay safe. Yes, most of us might be used to this harsh winter weather, but it's always good to take precautions, and maybe help those whose experiencing their first Laramie winter.
