Building Design & Construction
Bay Area school district builds 59 affordable apartments for faculty and staff
In what may be a first in the U.S., 122 new affordable apartments at 705 Serramonte, Daly City, Calif., were set aside for faculty and staff at Jefferson Union High School District. The three-story structure provides 59 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom, and seven three-bedroom units. The Bay Area has one of...
kymkemp.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
Poets and Quants
2 Storied B-Schools Merge In The San Francisco Bay Area
Presidio Graduate School – a small, private business school focused on social justice and environmental sustainability – announced this month that it will merge with the University of Redlands in southern California. Presidio’s programs will be housed at the Redland’s Marin Campus in the San Francisco Bay area beginning in summer 2023.
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
Eater
These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway
The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
KTLA.com
154-year-old California university plans to close in 2023
A 154-year-old university in Northern California on Monday announced its plan to close in 2023 due to low enrollment, increasing operational costs, and financial trouble resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University, a Roman Catholic institution in Oakland, has decided to close after the spring semester concludes in May...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
Teen in fatal street racing crash ordered to stay in juvenile hall
A teenage driver arrested and charged following an alleged street racing crash that killed a husband and wife in Redwood City last month was ordered to stay in juvenile hall following a court hearing Tuesday in which the teen's attorney sought to have him released, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old boy,...
Scammers drain Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards without security chips
"California gave them a tremendous amount of money so they could issue those cards and then they failed to secure it," said one fraud victim, who found his card drained of its funds.
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
Three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition seized in Menlo Park
Three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were among the prohibited firearms seized in Menlo Park on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced. The DA's Gun Violence Prevention Program detectives and the Menlo Park Police Department located a "prohibited person" in Menlo Park...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident Fatality Reported on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge
The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on eastbound State Route 92, officials said. Details on the Fatal Crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. A preliminary report revealed that a two-vehicle collision occurred on eastbound SR-92. The...
Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache
SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
Timeline: Atmospheric river heading to Bay Area next week
A storm is heading to the Bay Area ahead of the New Year. Here's when you can expect showers:
danvillesrupdates.com
Vehicle Plunges Off Mount Diablo Summit Early Thursday Morning, Driver Hospitalized
MOUNT DIABLO – The driver of a vehicle that was located near the Mt. Diablo summit was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning. At approximately 10:55 pm Wednesday night, firefighters were dispatched to a report of a vehicle off the roadway somewhere on Mount Diablo near the summit. The caller said they were at a campsite, drove to the summit parking lot, and drove over the edge because they were “being stabbed by Satan.”
Stanford Daily
Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case
Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
