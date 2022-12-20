ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

kymkemp.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Poets and Quants

2 Storied B-Schools Merge In The San Francisco Bay Area

Presidio Graduate School – a small, private business school focused on social justice and environmental sustainability – announced this month that it will merge with the University of Redlands in southern California. Presidio’s programs will be housed at the Redland’s Marin Campus in the San Francisco Bay area beginning in summer 2023.
REDLANDS, CA
Eater

These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway

The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTLA.com

154-year-old California university plans to close in 2023

A 154-year-old university in Northern California on Monday announced its plan to close in 2023 due to low enrollment, increasing operational costs, and financial trouble resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University, a Roman Catholic institution in Oakland, has decided to close after the spring semester concludes in May...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
ANTIOCH, CA
sfstandard.com

Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return

Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
STANFORD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Accident Fatality Reported on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge

The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on eastbound State Route 92, officials said. Details on the Fatal Crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. A preliminary report revealed that a two-vehicle collision occurred on eastbound SR-92. The...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache

SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
SAN MATEO, CA
danvillesrupdates.com

Vehicle Plunges Off Mount Diablo Summit Early Thursday Morning, Driver Hospitalized

MOUNT DIABLO – The driver of a vehicle that was located near the Mt. Diablo summit was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning. At approximately 10:55 pm Wednesday night, firefighters were dispatched to a report of a vehicle off the roadway somewhere on Mount Diablo near the summit. The caller said they were at a campsite, drove to the summit parking lot, and drove over the edge because they were “being stabbed by Satan.”
DIABLO, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case

Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
STANFORD, CA

