Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Government Expels Senior U.N. Official
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's military government in a statement on Friday ordered senior United Nations official Barbara Manzi to leave the country immediately, without giving a reason. When contacted, a government spokesperson did not immediately say why it had labeled Manzi, the U.N.'s resident coordinator in Burkina Faso, as "persona...
US News and World Report
Tanker Explosion Kills 8 in Johannesburg
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A gas tanker apparently stuck under a bridge exploded in Johannesburg on Saturday, killing eight people, injuring scores more and damaging nearby buildings, emergency services said. The blast broke the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses and several cars, and...
Aid agencies suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bans women
Foreign aid groups have suspended operations in Afghanistan, after a decision by the country's Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organisations.Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Care said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without the women on their workforces.The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women were not correctly wearing the Islamic headscarf.“We have complied with all cultural norms and we simply can't work without our dedicated female staff, who are essential for us to access women who are in desperate...
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. government is aware of...
US News and World Report
Russia Denounces EU for Granting Bosnia Candidacy Status
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Russia criticised the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member...
Iran says Western claims show 'effectiveness' of its drones
Iran's top general has said that Western claims its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the 'effectiveness' of Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported Sunday. "Apart from the fact that many of these claims may be false, this, in fact, shows the effectiveness, importance and high rank of the Islamic republic in the field of drones."
US News and World Report
Putin Tells Russian Defence Industry to up Its Game for Ukraine War
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday told Russia's defence industry chiefs to up their game to ensure that the Russian army quickly got all the weapons, equipment and military hardware it needed to fight in Ukraine. Putin, who has cast Russia's war in Ukraine as part of an historic...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russia Ready to Negotiate Over Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly conflict...
Thousands rally in Nagorno-Karabakh to protest land blockade
Thousands rallied on Sunday in Azerbaijan, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region's largest city Stepanakert, to protest the blockade of the only land link to Armenia, an AFP journalist saw. For nearly two weeks Azerbaijani activists have blocked the corridor, the only land link to Armenia, to protest what they claim is illegal mining.
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says Russia Has Made Significant Progress Towards 'Demilitarising' Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia had made significant progress towards "demilitarising" Ukraine, one of the goals President Vladimir Putin declared when he launched his war against Kyiv 10 months ago. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov offered the assessment of Russia's military progress when asked during a...
US News and World Report
Brazilian Anti-Bomb Police Carry Out Operation Near Capital's Airport
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police bomb squad are carrying out an operation prompted by reports of a suspected explosive artifact found near the airport of Brasilia, the capital city, according to future justice minister Flavio Dino. Dino, who will soon begin his position as part of President-elect Luiz...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report
(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
US News and World Report
Finland Asks Russia to Guarantee Safety of Moscow Embassy
OSLO (Reuters) - Finland's Moscow embassy has asked Russia to guarantee the diplomatic mission's safety following an incident this week in which people wearing masks threw sledgehammers into the embassy yard. The incident caused no injures or damage to the building, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday. But Finland's...
China to stop publishing daily Covid figures: NHC
China will no longer publish daily figures for Covid-19 cases and deaths, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday, ending a practice that began in early 2020. "From today, we will no longer publish daily information on the epidemic," the NHC said.
China Stops Releasing COVID-19 Case Counts as Infections Skyrocket
China’s National Health Commission announced that it will cease publishing national daily COVID-19 case figures amid a surge of infections. Earlier this month, China loosened its stringent “zero-COVID” policy after mass protests.The Guardian reported that although the country has narrowed its definition of a COVID death and reported fewer than 10 deaths in the past two weeks, a health data firm estimated that there are, in fact, 5,000 people dying of the virus daily.“Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research,” the NHC said in a statement, breaking a three-year precedent for reporting case and death counts.The government of Zhejiang, a large industrial province near Shanghai, said on Sunday that the region of 65.4 million is experiencing 1 million new cases daily and anticipated that this number will double by the new year.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Republic of Korea awards SoCal Japanese American Korean War veterans Ambassador for Peace Medal
At a tribute sponsored by the Veterans Memorial Court Alliance and other groups, the consul general of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles honored veterans with the Ambassador for Peace Medal.
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Held in UAE After Criticising Egypt President Released, Says Fiancée
DUBAI (Reuters) - An Egyptian-American national, detained in the United Arab Emirates after criticising Egyptian president and calling for protests ahead of a climate meet there, has been released from prison, his fiancée said on Friday. The Emirati government did not respond to a request for comment on the...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Official Urges 'Liquidation' of Iranian Weapons Factories
KYIV (Reuters) -A top Ukrainian presidential aide called for the "liquidation" of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers, as Kyiv accused Tehran of planning to supply more weapons to Russia. Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Iran...
China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world?. Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. “China has a population...
US News and World Report
22 Dead in Fire at Illegal Shelter in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — A fire Saturday at a private shelter in the Siberian city of Kemerovo that was operating illegally killed 22 people, Russian officials said. Initial reports described the wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow as a nursing home, but the country's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, later said it was a “temporary residence for persons in a difficult life situation.”
Comments / 0