Coaches Corner with Dr. Jodi Schulz, Head Coach of Albert Lea Girl’s Basketball
Aaron talked with Coach Schulz about the last week plus of basketball, as the team sits at 0-6 on the season. Tigers are now off until January 10th.
Rochester superintendent mocks himself for canceling school Thursday
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel is getting rave reviews after posting a video mocking his own decision to cancel school Thursday amid the threat of developing blizzard conditions in southeastern Minnesota. Pekel drove his Kia Optima to different schools in the district and sarcastically mocked the weather, which was...
Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons
It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
Southern Minnesota School Announcements for Thursday 12/22
The following are southern Minnesota school announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. South Central College campuses in Faribault and North Mankato closed. A Child's Delight Child Care in Faribault is closed today. Buckham West will have no senior dining meals due to the weather. This includes curbside and congregate meals...
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Winter peak energy alert issued for Friday evening
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Thousands of cooperative members are being asked to conserve energy in the midst of a blizzard. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are issuing a peak energy alert beginning at approximately 5 pm Friday. Co-op members are being asked to reduce energy usage due to expected high demand on the regional electrical grid.
⚠ BLIZZARD WARNING through early Saturday morning ⚠
….WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TODAY….BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, WRIGHT, KOSSUTH, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high...
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
Multiple trucks respond to fire on northeast edge of Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews are responding to a structure fire on the northeast edge of Rochester. Multiple fire trucks and first responders were called to the 5100 block of Connemara Drive NE Friday afternoon. No other details on the incident are available.
National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Traveling Report
The area is experiencing a blizzard that couldn’t have come at a worse time for many local travelers. The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Travel Timing report that outlines when they believe conditions will become impossible for area travel. The northern Iowa report states that open and rural will be especially susceptible to the worst of conditions, and travel may be virtually impossible at times.
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
Fight Leads to Charges Against John Marshall HS Student’s Mother
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - A Rochester woman is facing felony charges in connection with an incident involving her son at John Marshall High School earlier this year. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Courton Thursday charges 44-year-old Tiffany Natasha Kidd with second-degree assault and third-degree riot. She is accused of threatening a group of students while holding a metal pipe and swinging the pipe at one student who was engaged in a fight with her son at the school in northwest Rochester on May 10th.
StormTeam 3: Blizzard ongoing in open areas. Set to wind down Saturday as arctic temps hold on.
Winds have recently begun to pick up in a big way with consistent wind gusts in the 35-40mph range, and several even stronger. A 54mph wind gust was recorded in Mason City just after 10am. A 51mph gust was reported in Lyle, MN. This has lead to many open and rural areas seeing reduced visibilities as snow is lofted in the air. Gusts are expected to peak in the 45-50mph range this afternoon, blizzard or near-blizzard conditions are expected to continue in these open areas. Those within city limits will not see these same impacts. Travel in open areas is not advised, and there has been some confirmation of snow drifts.
Closings, Cancellations, and Delays for Friday 12/23
SMART Transit – All services will shut down at 5:00pm (all buses, dispatch). Buses will operate in town and on plowed roads only (no out of town travel). Austin to Albert Lea Dialysis will operate as scheduled. VFW Post 1216 will not have bingo (December 23rd, 2022). We will...
Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
Mason City issues severe winter weather safety reminders for residents
MASON CITY, Iowa - The City of Mason City is issuing a list of safety precautions and general information to help residents deal with extreme winter weather. Citizens are encouraged to stay indoors if possible. If you must be outside, wear several layers of warm clothing and limit your time outside. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia – they can occur in just a few minutes. Keep all skin, including ears and face, covered.
