Weber State vs BYU Basketball Recap
It was a tightly contested game throughout as the Weber State Wildcats fell short to the BYU Cougars 63-57, where it was all about defense. The ‘Cats were 11.5-point underdogs coming into play, so they certainly exceeded expectations on the road, but their efforts weren’t enough to secure their fourth straight win.
Weber State Football Announces Mickey Mental as New Head Coach
Weber State’s football program did not need to look very far to find their 12th head coach in their Division I history as offensive coordinator Mickey Mental elevates into the role. The news comes after former head coach Jay Hill committed to the defensive coordinator position at BYU. Mental...
