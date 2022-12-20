Read full article on original website
Fight Leads to Charges Against John Marshall HS Student’s Mother
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - A Rochester woman is facing felony charges in connection with an incident involving her son at John Marshall High School earlier this year. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Courton Thursday charges 44-year-old Tiffany Natasha Kidd with second-degree assault and third-degree riot. She is accused of threatening a group of students while holding a metal pipe and swinging the pipe at one student who was engaged in a fight with her son at the school in northwest Rochester on May 10th.
KIMT
Austin man charged with five armed robberies is sentenced for three of them
AUSTIN, Minn. – Committing three armed robberies is sending a Mower County man to prison. Adrick Deonte Mims, 26 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to a total of 10 years and two months behind bars, with credit for 181 days already served. Mims was also ordered to pay $6,392.55 in restitution.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for meth found in the trunk of a rental car
MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with methamphetamine means probation for a Cerro Gordo County man. Daniel Virgil Kleve, 38 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Law enforcement says it searched a rental car Kleve was driving on March 17 and found a plastic baggie containing 5.83 grams of meth. The drug was inside Kleve’s duffel bag in the trunk of the car.
KIMT
Northwood man pleads guilty to Mason City collision that injured three people
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a head-on collision that injured three people. Tyler Eugene Litwiler, 30 of Northwood, has pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving. Law enforcement says Litwiler was driving north on Orchid Avenue in Mason City around 10:16 pm on...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for cutting three women with a machete
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A machete rampage is sending a Rochester man to prison. Omar Abubakar Maani, 25, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served. Maani must also a $1,000 fine. A jury in September found Maani guilty of...
KAAL-TV
Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
Four People Escape Costly Stewartville Garage Fire
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people escaped a costly garage fire that broke out in an attached garage at a home in Stewartville earlier this week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first to arrive at the fire reported at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Ave. Northeast around 11:38 p.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies smelled smoke from outside of the home and learned the fire had started in an attached garage containing a 2018 GMC pick-up truck and a 2016 GMC SUV.
kiow.com
Baumgartner Sentenced on Possession Charges
Chase Baumgartner of Clear Lake, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on August 30, 2022. Baumgartner was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.
steeledodgenews.com
OPD: ‘Active investigation’ into shots fired
Owatonna Police are investigating after several shots were fired early Wednesday morning in a northeast neighborhood. Officers responded to 25th Street Northeast after multiple 911 calls came in reporting several gunshots in the area. Other callers reported seeing vehicles leave the area, according to an OPD press release. No injuries...
KIMT
Howard County man caught with meth and stolen property pleads guilty
CRESCO, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over drugs and theft in Howard County. Stephen Edward Havlik, 30 of Elma, was accused of stealing almost $4,000 in merchandise from Farmland Hardware. The sheriff’s offices for Howard and Chickasaw counties say a search of Havlik’s home on November 18, 2021, found the stolen items and 13.2 grams of liquid methamphetamine.
KEYC
Two long-term Blue Earth County Sheriff’s officers are retiring after serving for nearly three decades
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Two longtime officers at the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department are hanging up their uniforms. Brad Peterson has been part of the sheriff department for 42 years, 28 of those he has served as the sheriff. Chief Deputy Mike Maurer has been serving law enforcement for 34 years, 26 years in the BEC department.
Southern Minnesota News
Good Thunder woman hospitalized after Jackson County crash
A Good Thunder woman was hospitalized after a crash with a semi in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says a PT Cruiser and a semi were both westbound on Highway 60 when they collided at the intersection with Highway 86. The PT Cruiser driver, 32-year-old Melissa Darlene Ann...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
12:19 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig on school property. 3:54 p.m. A report of a Nissan Rogue stolen was recovered an a juvenile was arrested for vehicle theft. 10:29 p.m. Austo Guilen-Castro cited for no proof of Insurance.
Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
kbew98country.com
Good Thunder Woman Injured After Collision With a Semi
A Good Thunder woman was hospitalized after a crash with a semi in Jackson County Monday Afternoon. The State Patrol says a PT Cruiser and a semi were both westbound on Highway 60 when they collided at the intersection with Highway 86. The driver of the PT Cruiser, 32 year...
KAAL-TV
City of Albert Lea closing facilities due to weather
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will close several facilities due to the hazardous winter weather conditions. The following will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed on Friday:. Albert Lea City Hall. Albert Lea Public Library. Recreation Office and City Arena. Transfer Station.
steeledodgenews.com
Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons
It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
myaustinminnesota.com
Closings, Cancellations, and Delays for Friday 12/23
SMART Transit – All services will shut down at 5:00pm (all buses, dispatch). Buses will operate in town and on plowed roads only (no out of town travel). Austin to Albert Lea Dialysis will operate as scheduled. VFW Post 1216 will not have bingo (December 23rd, 2022). We will...
KIMT
Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain
Because visibility is declining throughout the county, Freeborn county plows will be out until 2pm today. After that, there will be no plows on county roads due to visiability and exterme cold safety concerns. MITCHELL COUNTY. Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They...
kiow.com
Area Roads Closed Due to the Blizzard
The Civil Authorities have issued a Shelter in Place Warning for Kossuth and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, and Waseca Counties in Minnesota beginning at 12:58 pm Fri Dec 23 and ending at 8:28 am Sat Dec 24th. All Faribault County roads closed at 2pm 12-23-2022 due to road and weather conditions. Civil Authorities in Faribault County stress that no travel is advised. Closure will be until further notice.
