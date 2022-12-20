Brenda Joyce Johnson Templeton, 79, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mrs. Templeton was born October 21, 1943, in Iredell County, N.C., and was the daughter of the late Vaughn and Sarah Peacock Johnson. She was a graduate of Cool Spring High School, and on December 14, 1963, she married Robert Buel Templeton Jr., who survives. She was a former member of Faith Baptist Church in Statesville, and she loved reading her Bible and antiquing. She was the family genealogist.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO