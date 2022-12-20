ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Vincent Lyles Joining Greater Milwaukee Foundation as Executive Director of Milwaukee Succeeds

Milwaukee, WI-The Greater Milwaukee Foundation has chosen Vincent Lyles to serve as the next executive director of Milwaukee Succeeds, following the retirement of longtime leader Danae Davis. Lyles will begin his new role Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Currently, he serves as the system vice president of community relations at Advocate Aurora Health.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Video: Milwaukee-Born Musician Kaylon Raps Talks Authenticity and Artistry

Kaylon Raps is a singer, rapper and songwriter. This video was made in partnership with Nō Studios. Milwaukee Magazine is partnering with the video production company to showcase the stories of local artists and musicians. Watch for more content like this here. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Kaylon Raps...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The History of Milwaukee’s Tannenbaum Tradition

Christmas trees appear in Milwaukee by the tens of thousands every December, but only one is official. The tradition of a municipal evergreen began in 1910, when Emil Seidel, the city’s newly elected Socialist mayor, read an article in some forgotten magazine about a schoolteacher who had decorated a tree in her hometown’s village square “to cheer the sojourner who could not be home for Christmas.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Mitten Fest Confirms 2023 Dates

Mitten Fest, the winter celebration hosted by neighborhood tap Burnhearts, is on the calendar for Feb. 4, the Bay View establishment confirmed in a recent Instagram story. The festival along Potter Avenue returned last year after a one-year hiatus in 2021 due the COVID-19 pandemic. It started a decade ago to help Milwaukeeans deal with cabin fever and the winter doldrums.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

9 Things to Do in Milwaukee Christmas Weekend: Dec. 23-25

SNOW NOTE: With the impending snowy weather, please check event websites day-of for updates. 1. Miller Lite’s ‘Holiday Lites’ Drive-Up Show. ALL WEEKEND | FREDERICK MILLER’S PLANK-ROAD BREWERY. It’s the last weekend of Miller Lite’s time-honored holiday lights show! Shows start at 6 p.m., running five...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

3 New Milwaukee Speakeasies You Have to Check Out

THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. With an 11-person capacity, this very intimate speakeasy operated by Bittercube is set in an old bank vault on the garden level of the new North Avenue Market. (We like the roomier main bar upstairs, too.) Lowly lit canned lights along the ceiling, blue lights beneath the bar, candles and lamps set the mood in the tiny space, which has fortified walls made of immaculate Cream City brick. The cozy bar, with a base made of safety deposit box faces, accommodates only four stools. Skilled, friendly mixologists prepare transcendent, tasty craft cocktails with catchy names (Queen of Lemon Herbs) and unusual ingredients. (Fennel pollen syrup, anyone?) Reservations highly recommended. Wed-Sat nights.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

She Once Worked at Burger King

On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc building offers community one last service

OCONOMOWOC — Since the late 1800s, the block of buildings located downtown at 125-131 Main St. near Fowler Lake and the Village Green have served many purposes throughout the years. As the foundations of the community’s downtown were being established, the site housed several early Oconomowoc businesses, including saloons...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
milwaukeemag.com

West Allis’ Public Table to Close

’Tis the season for bad tidings, it seems, in the form of restaurant closings. Soon to hit the chopping block is Public Table (5835 W. National Ave.), the West Allis establishment serving modern bar food. The resto, open since 2018, was serving things like duck breast flatbread, pork belly tacos, bison sliders and vegan nachos. Good stuff. Owner Johnny Clark focused on these more unconventional options as workaround for not having a kitchen hood.
WEST ALLIS, WI
wuwm.com

It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee

When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead in residence near 1st and Kinnickinnic

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a man found dead near 1st and Kinnickinnic Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said the incident happened before 6 a.m. A 74-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead inside his residence. There is an investigation underway, but the cause of death does not appear...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Significant Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells

MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

