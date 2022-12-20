THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. With an 11-person capacity, this very intimate speakeasy operated by Bittercube is set in an old bank vault on the garden level of the new North Avenue Market. (We like the roomier main bar upstairs, too.) Lowly lit canned lights along the ceiling, blue lights beneath the bar, candles and lamps set the mood in the tiny space, which has fortified walls made of immaculate Cream City brick. The cozy bar, with a base made of safety deposit box faces, accommodates only four stools. Skilled, friendly mixologists prepare transcendent, tasty craft cocktails with catchy names (Queen of Lemon Herbs) and unusual ingredients. (Fennel pollen syrup, anyone?) Reservations highly recommended. Wed-Sat nights.

