Moscow, ID

Moscow Police Chief James Fry Responds To Concerns About His Department’s Leadership Investigating Murders Of UI Students

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
pullmanradio.com

43 Year Old Harvard Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking Pleads Guilty

The 43-year-old Harvard man arrested and charged with drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to drug possession. Tyson Farley pleaded guilty this week to felony drug possession in Latah County Second District Court. Farley was arrested in September when Moscow Police found him passed out in a car with fentanyl pills. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
HARVARD, ID
pullmanradio.com

Kiwanis Club Revived In Colfax

The Kiwanis Club has been revived in Colfax. The Kiwanis Club of Colfax was formally chartered with 16 members on December 13th. The officers are President Dustin Dawson, Secretary Lisa Uhlenkott and Treasurer Melani Clauen. Charlie Appel and Krysten Hardy are serving on the service club’s board. The Kiwanis...
COLFAX, WA
pullmanradio.com

2023 Craft & Food Jury Registration open to Prospective Vendors

The City of Moscow Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission invites individuals with small, independent and start-up enterprises to participate in the annual Moscow Farmers Market Craft and Food juries. Prospective vendors are encouraged to submit reservation forms for one of three jury dates. Reservations must be submitted by...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

More Snow Expected Friday

More snow is on the way for Friday on the Palouse. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to run between 4:00 Friday morning and 10:00 Friday night. Up to 4 inches of snow could fall on the Palouse. Wind chills are forecast to get down to -15 into Friday morning.
PALOUSE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Benny In Palouse Live Performance

Benny Weag will perform at the Palouse Federated Church this Monday from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. Benny will sing some songs that coincide with his musical journey from childhood to his experience on NBC’s The Voice. There are no tickets or cover charge, but tips/donations are welcome (Venmo scan...
PALOUSE, WA

