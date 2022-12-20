Moscow Police Chief James Fry Responds To Concerns About His Department’s Leadership Investigating Murders Of UI Students

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I am Constantly Tormented for Delivering the Idaho Girls to their Deaths: The private Taxi Driver Opens upOlu'RemiMoscow, ID
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Related
pullmanradio.com
WSU PD Sgt. Identified As The Officer Who Fatally Shot Pullman Man During Armed Standoff
Washington State University Police Sgt. Brett Boyd is the officer who shot and killed a Pullman man during an armed standoff near campus. WSUPD publicly identified Boyd on Thursday. Boyd is on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Washington State Patrol. The incident began on Wednesday night...
pullmanradio.com
43 Year Old Harvard Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking Pleads Guilty
The 43-year-old Harvard man arrested and charged with drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to drug possession. Tyson Farley pleaded guilty this week to felony drug possession in Latah County Second District Court. Farley was arrested in September when Moscow Police found him passed out in a car with fentanyl pills. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
pullmanradio.com
Kiwanis Club Revived In Colfax
The Kiwanis Club has been revived in Colfax. The Kiwanis Club of Colfax was formally chartered with 16 members on December 13th. The officers are President Dustin Dawson, Secretary Lisa Uhlenkott and Treasurer Melani Clauen. Charlie Appel and Krysten Hardy are serving on the service club’s board. The Kiwanis...
pullmanradio.com
2023 Craft & Food Jury Registration open to Prospective Vendors
The City of Moscow Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission invites individuals with small, independent and start-up enterprises to participate in the annual Moscow Farmers Market Craft and Food juries. Prospective vendors are encouraged to submit reservation forms for one of three jury dates. Reservations must be submitted by...
pullmanradio.com
More Snow Expected Friday
More snow is on the way for Friday on the Palouse. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to run between 4:00 Friday morning and 10:00 Friday night. Up to 4 inches of snow could fall on the Palouse. Wind chills are forecast to get down to -15 into Friday morning.
pullmanradio.com
Benny In Palouse Live Performance
Benny Weag will perform at the Palouse Federated Church this Monday from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. Benny will sing some songs that coincide with his musical journey from childhood to his experience on NBC’s The Voice. There are no tickets or cover charge, but tips/donations are welcome (Venmo scan...
Comments / 0