iredellfreenews.com
Local Girl Scout presented National Medal of Honor
Leela Church has been awarded the National Medal of Honor by Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. In December of 2021, the Statesville teen attempted to save her older brother Dawson’s life after an ATV accident at her home. Her quick reaction and steady presence after the accident was critical in helping her brother until medical crews arrived on the scene.
iredellfreenews.com
East Iredell Elementary families participate in annual Academic Day (Photos)
Hundreds of parents were welcomed into their child’s classroom at East Iredell Elementary School ahead of the holiday break for Academic Day. Academic Day is a long-standing tradition in which families have the opportunity to see firsthand what their children are learning in school. “This is a time to...
iredellfreenews.com
Community Investment: Sherwin-Williams volunteers brighten up Boys & Girls Club (Photos)
More than a dozen employees from the Sherwin-Williams’ manufacturing facility in Statesville arrived at the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont campus well before sunrise to begin a special all-day project to paint teen center room and one elementary classroom. Employees who have children and grandchildren who attend...
iredellfreenews.com
Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman
Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Posting End Date: 12/31/2022. TELECOMMUNICATOR II PART TIME. Position: 536003.
iredellfreenews.com
A Major Milestone: Hard-working veteran celebrates 100th birthday
David Jones Parker has a huge reason to celebrate this holiday season — he’s turning 100 on Monday. On Friday afternoon, his family and friends gathered at the Statesville Civic Center to honor the “good and hard-working man.”. Born in Alexander County on December 26, 1922, Parker...
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville awarded Golden LEAF grant to help fund flood mitigation project
The Golden LEAF Board of Directors recently awarded $1,336,550 in funding for projects through the Flood Mitigation Program. The City of Statesville was among the beneficiaries of the flood mitigation grant awards. The city will receive $168,650 to fund the replacement and improvement of existing and damaged stormwater infrastructure to mitigate flooding and overtopping on the roadway along Lucille Street.
iredellfreenews.com
Birth Announcements: December 8-14
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A boy, Jack Bryan Hopkins, born to Dylan and Lindsey Hopkins of Harmony. ♦ A girl, Meadow Leigh Lewis, born to Adam and Kasie Lewis of Statesville. DECEMBER 11. ♦ A boy, Fiume Blu Faccinetti, born to Devin...
iredellfreenews.com
Victor Andrew Vissering
Victor Andrew “Andy” Vissering, 74, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville on December 20, 2022. Andy was born on April 23, 1948, in Bethesda, Md., to the late Victor Manly and Frances Felter Vissering. He was the second of five children and the only son. His father was a career Naval Officer, which resulted in frequent moves for the family. Among his favorite places to live were California, Hawaii and New Hampshire. They eventually settled on Long Island, N.Y.
iredellfreenews.com
Brenda Joyce Templeton
Brenda Joyce Johnson Templeton, 79, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mrs. Templeton was born October 21, 1943, in Iredell County, N.C., and was the daughter of the late Vaughn and Sarah Peacock Johnson. She was a graduate of Cool Spring High School, and on December 14, 1963, she married Robert Buel Templeton Jr., who survives. She was a former member of Faith Baptist Church in Statesville, and she loved reading her Bible and antiquing. She was the family genealogist.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Water offers tips to protect your pipes during deep freeze
As our region prepares for a strong blast of freezing weather, Iredell Water reminds everyone how to prepare their homes to prevent their pipes from freezing. Temperatures are predicted to be well below freezing. Frozen water expands, putting tremendous stress on the metal or plastic pipes. Usually, the pipes that freeze are exposed to the cold, like outdoor hose bibs or pipes in unheated, interior areas like garages or kitchen cabinets.
iredellfreenews.com
Billie Dawn Sparrow
Billie Dawn Sparrow, 65, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was born on April 16, 1957, in Mooresville to the late Willie Melvin and Margie Levan Meadows. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and watching TV. Mostly she loved spending time with her family. In addition to...
iredellfreenews.com
Betty Louise Morrison
Ms. Betty Louise Morrison, 88, of Statesville, N.C., died December 20, 2022, at Jurney’s of Statesville. Born in Iredell County on April 8, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Andrew Morrison Sr. and Annie Wilson Morrison. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Mrs. Mary E. Morrison and Mrs. Harriet Foster; a brother, Thomas Andrew Morrison Jr.; and nephews, Larry Eugene Morrison Sr. and Harry (Pap) Morrison.
iredellfreenews.com
Jonathan Wayne Stewart
Jonathan Wayne Stewart, 46, of Statesville, N.C., died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Born in Iredell County on September 17, 1976, he was a son of the late Wayne Stewart and Libby Benton Stewart, who survives. Jon was an avid Tar Heels fan, Panthers fan and Atlanta...
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville offices closed December 26-27
City of Statesville offices will be closed Monday, December 26, and Tuesday, December 27, in observance of the Christmas holiday. ♦ Residential Routes: Monday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday; Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be collected on Thursday; and Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Friday.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Superior Court Report (December 24)
The following cases were disposed of during recent terms of Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ David Boyce was convicted after a jury trial of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property and was sentenced to 104-137 months in prison, plus 36-56 months in prison.
