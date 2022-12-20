Victor Andrew “Andy” Vissering, 74, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville on December 20, 2022. Andy was born on April 23, 1948, in Bethesda, Md., to the late Victor Manly and Frances Felter Vissering. He was the second of five children and the only son. His father was a career Naval Officer, which resulted in frequent moves for the family. Among his favorite places to live were California, Hawaii and New Hampshire. They eventually settled on Long Island, N.Y.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO