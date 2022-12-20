ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night

Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
DETROIT, MI
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's return could hinge on AFC playoff race

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight start today against the Falcons because of his sprained PCL. While much is up in the air regarding Jackson's return, some of the decision-making regarding when he's back on the field could hinge on what's at stake for Baltimore going forward in the playoff race.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

NFC playoff picture: Winners and losers of Week 16's wild Saturday slate

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the NFC remains a gorgeous mystery. Are the Minnesota Vikings capable of dominating any opponent? Can we trust the Dallas Cowboys? Is anybody going to win the NFC South? When will we see Jalen Hurts on the field again? Which are the real Giants -- the team that started hot, or has recently faded?
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's games

2022 · 6-9-0 Jeremy Bergman's takeaways:. Steelers steal one, stay alive. On the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception," the Steelers and Raiders recreated the conditions of that fateful game on a frigid night in Pittsburgh by playing low-scoring, uh-ffensive football for three-plus quarters. Then came the finish. After a 14-play, eight-minute slog of a Raiders TD drive to open the game, neither team could puncture the red zone for the next 50 minutes of game time, swapping turnovers, missed field goals and chances and punts. But with 2:55 to go, following Las Vegas' third straight punt of the fourth quarter, Kenny Pickett led Pittsburgh on its finest drive of the night, a 10-play, 76-yard march leaning on youngsters Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris to pick up three of five first downs. Pickett sealed the drive and the comeback victory with a sure midfield TD dart to rookie George Pickens, snatching victory from the ice-cold jaws of defeat. Pittsburgh's improbable win, though not as iconic as Franco Harris' miracle a half-century prior, kept the Steelers' faint dreams of a playoff berth alive and staved off Mike Tomlin's first losing season as head coach for at least another week. Not quite immaculate, but a fitting tribute to the late great Steelers RB.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

Lions playoff outlook: Detroit's path to the playoffs, remaining games, what needs to happen

The 7-7 Detroit Lions are a rollercoaster, but entering Week 16 with three games remaining in the 2022 regular season, they're on the upswing with six wins in their last seven games and a real shot at their first playoff appearance since 2016. Expectations weren't too high in the Motor City for this season after a 3-13-1 2021 campaign that led them to picking native son and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Lions understand the chance they have to break into the NFL's Big Dance. According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Detroit has a 30.8% chance to reach the postseason.
DETROIT, MI
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 16 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Jones has had a tough fantasy schedule over the last four weeks, playing against the Cowboys, Eagles, and the Commanders twice. But this week he gets a super nice matchup against the Vikings, who have allowed the most passing yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to QBs since Week 6. The last time that Jones had a nice fantasy matchup was in Week 11 against the Lions, and he put up nearly 25 fantasy points in that game. An additional bonus is that he will be playing in a dome, while many other QBs will be playing in windy, freezing cold weather this weekend.
NFL

Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 16 sleepers

It's the week before The Week. The week that hopefully gets you to The Week. The week that you need your guys to come through if ever there was a week for them to come through. It's the penultimate week of the fantasy football season and everyone needs a win for a shot at a championship.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Jets on Thursday night

First-place Jaguars control their own playoff fate. With their win over the Jets, the Jaguars will be in first place and hold the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture if the Titans (with Malik Willis at QB) lose to the Texans on Saturday. At their Week 11 bye, the Jaguars were 3-7 -- and only one team, the 2020 Washington Football Team, started with that record and made the playoffs. The hay is not yet in the barn, of course, and the Jaguars still must face the Titans in Week 18. But all the momentum is building toward a feel-good ending to this season. It’s been said a million times, but Doug Pederson has been the perfect antidote to reseed the scorched earth left behind by Urban Meyer last season. If Pederson isn’t a top-three Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year candidate, what are we even doing with that award? Trevor Lawrence has looked mostly terrific this season, outside of some fumbling issues (including one early Thursday), and especially when you compare him to the quarterback drafted immediately after him in 2021.
NFL

NFL stats and records, Week 16: Vikings continue one-possession win streak

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. "Never say die" has been the theme of Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' 2022 season. After leading the greatest comeback in NFL history in Week 15 against the Colts, Cousins led another fourth-quarter comeback Saturday against the Giants, his NFL-high eighth of the season. Minnesota is 11-0 in one-possession games this season, the most wins in one-score games in a season in NFL history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

