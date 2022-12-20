Read full article on original website
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night
Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL on Christmas: One of the greatest playoff games in league history was played on Dec. 25
The NFL on Christmas doesn't have quite the history of Thanksgiving, but the holiday did feature one of the greatest playoff games in league history.
NFL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's return could hinge on AFC playoff race
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight start today against the Falcons because of his sprained PCL. While much is up in the air regarding Jackson's return, some of the decision-making regarding when he's back on the field could hinge on what's at stake for Baltimore going forward in the playoff race.
Sporting News
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, explained: Details, cost, timeline for new streaming deal after DIRECTV departure
The NFL's Sunday Ticket package officially has a new home. On Thursday, the league announced that it would be heading to YouTube TV in 2023 and beyond. The package, which features ways for NFL fans to watch every out-of-market game, had been broadcast exclusively by DirecTV since its inception in 1994.
NFL
NFC playoff picture: Winners and losers of Week 16's wild Saturday slate
With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the NFC remains a gorgeous mystery. Are the Minnesota Vikings capable of dominating any opponent? Can we trust the Dallas Cowboys? Is anybody going to win the NFC South? When will we see Jalen Hurts on the field again? Which are the real Giants -- the team that started hot, or has recently faded?
Houston Texans Christmas Wish List: 3 items Santa Claus must deliver for 2023
Many children across the country will be rushing down the stairs to see what Santa Claus and their parents brought them from their holiday wish. Some will be hoping for their first phone, others a toy they’ve wanted for a long time, and surely a few lucky high schoolers will be introduced to their first car.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's games
2022 · 6-9-0 Jeremy Bergman's takeaways:. Steelers steal one, stay alive. On the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception," the Steelers and Raiders recreated the conditions of that fateful game on a frigid night in Pittsburgh by playing low-scoring, uh-ffensive football for three-plus quarters. Then came the finish. After a 14-play, eight-minute slog of a Raiders TD drive to open the game, neither team could puncture the red zone for the next 50 minutes of game time, swapping turnovers, missed field goals and chances and punts. But with 2:55 to go, following Las Vegas' third straight punt of the fourth quarter, Kenny Pickett led Pittsburgh on its finest drive of the night, a 10-play, 76-yard march leaning on youngsters Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris to pick up three of five first downs. Pickett sealed the drive and the comeback victory with a sure midfield TD dart to rookie George Pickens, snatching victory from the ice-cold jaws of defeat. Pittsburgh's improbable win, though not as iconic as Franco Harris' miracle a half-century prior, kept the Steelers' faint dreams of a playoff berth alive and staved off Mike Tomlin's first losing season as head coach for at least another week. Not quite immaculate, but a fitting tribute to the late great Steelers RB.
CBS Sports
Lions playoff outlook: Detroit's path to the playoffs, remaining games, what needs to happen
The 7-7 Detroit Lions are a rollercoaster, but entering Week 16 with three games remaining in the 2022 regular season, they're on the upswing with six wins in their last seven games and a real shot at their first playoff appearance since 2016. Expectations weren't too high in the Motor City for this season after a 3-13-1 2021 campaign that led them to picking native son and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Lions understand the chance they have to break into the NFL's Big Dance. According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Detroit has a 30.8% chance to reach the postseason.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 16 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Jones has had a tough fantasy schedule over the last four weeks, playing against the Cowboys, Eagles, and the Commanders twice. But this week he gets a super nice matchup against the Vikings, who have allowed the most passing yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to QBs since Week 6. The last time that Jones had a nice fantasy matchup was in Week 11 against the Lions, and he put up nearly 25 fantasy points in that game. An additional bonus is that he will be playing in a dome, while many other QBs will be playing in windy, freezing cold weather this weekend.
Lions Fans Week 16 Rooting Guide
All Lions takes a look at how four key Week 16 NFC matchups impact Lions’ playoff chances.
NFL
RB Index, Week 16: Analyzing Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry's Hall of Fame candidacy
Week 16 could usher in a shakeup to the NFL's all-time leaderboard for career rushing yards, with yours truly potentially getting leapfrogged by not just one running back, but two. Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott needs just 8 yards against Philadelphia to surpass my career mark of 8,167, while Tennessee's Derrick Henry...
NFL
NFL execs vote on awards: Who takes home MVP? Defensive Player of the Year? Coach of the Year?
My annual early awards survey was completed this week by high-ranking executives from 26 NFL teams, including 15 general managers. All 26 individuals participated on the condition of anonymity for competitive reasons and to provide an honest assessment. Who are the big winners in seven notable categories? Here's a rundown,...
NFL
Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 16 sleepers
It's the week before The Week. The week that hopefully gets you to The Week. The week that you need your guys to come through if ever there was a week for them to come through. It's the penultimate week of the fantasy football season and everyone needs a win for a shot at a championship.
NFL
Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Playoff berth won't impact when Lamar Jackson returns
The Ravens have booked their ticket to the postseason, and the next step is getting their starting quarterback back on the field. Head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the timeline for when Lamar Jackson could return is still in flux, with no decisions being made yet. "When the player...
NFL
Injury roundup: Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers expected to play Saturday vs. Bengals
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is likely to play Saturday against Cincinnati despite being listed as questionable, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport also reported that RB Damien Harris is considered more of a game-time decision with a thigh injury, while wide receiver...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Jets on Thursday night
First-place Jaguars control their own playoff fate. With their win over the Jets, the Jaguars will be in first place and hold the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture if the Titans (with Malik Willis at QB) lose to the Texans on Saturday. At their Week 11 bye, the Jaguars were 3-7 -- and only one team, the 2020 Washington Football Team, started with that record and made the playoffs. The hay is not yet in the barn, of course, and the Jaguars still must face the Titans in Week 18. But all the momentum is building toward a feel-good ending to this season. It’s been said a million times, but Doug Pederson has been the perfect antidote to reseed the scorched earth left behind by Urban Meyer last season. If Pederson isn’t a top-three Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year candidate, what are we even doing with that award? Trevor Lawrence has looked mostly terrific this season, outside of some fumbling issues (including one early Thursday), and especially when you compare him to the quarterback drafted immediately after him in 2021.
NFL
NFL stats and records, Week 16: Vikings continue one-possession win streak
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. "Never say die" has been the theme of Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' 2022 season. After leading the greatest comeback in NFL history in Week 15 against the Colts, Cousins led another fourth-quarter comeback Saturday against the Giants, his NFL-high eighth of the season. Minnesota is 11-0 in one-possession games this season, the most wins in one-score games in a season in NFL history.
NFL
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) to miss Titans' Week 16 game vs. Texans; Malik Willis to start at QB
Ryan Tannehill was tough enough to return to Tennessee's Week 15 loss, but he won't be able to do it again this weekend. The Titans quarterback's ankle injury will prevent him from playing against Houston on Saturday, coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday. Malik Willis is expected to start in Tannehill's place.
NFL
Commanders' Ron Rivera not ready to name Week 17 starter after Carson Wentz replaces Heinicke in loss
After a 37-20 loss to the 49ers which saw backup quarterback Carson Wentz come into the game late, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team has a lot to think about before it decides whether it will start Wentz or Taylor Heinicke going forward. "We're gonna evaluate the tape,...
