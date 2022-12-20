Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
milwaukeemag.com
6 Rousing Restaurant Bars: New, Reinvented or Relocated
THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. The nucleus of this elegant bar – in the very of-the-moment Indian restaurant that opened last spring – is the crew of apron-fastened tenders whose liquid labors complement the contemporary, creative food menu. Think ingredients like green mango and carrot, cardamom-infused mezcal and cashew curry orgeat. The tiki-inspired Goan mai tai is tart and refreshing, while the Indian boulevardier is spicy and warming. The studies in contrast cut across the cocktail menu board, sippers for evenings made for lingering in front of that white quartz bar top. Cocktails $15.
milwaukeemag.com
Mitten Fest Confirms 2023 Dates
Mitten Fest, the winter celebration hosted by neighborhood tap Burnhearts, is on the calendar for Feb. 4, the Bay View establishment confirmed in a recent Instagram story. The festival along Potter Avenue returned last year after a one-year hiatus in 2021 due the COVID-19 pandemic. It started a decade ago to help Milwaukeeans deal with cabin fever and the winter doldrums.
On Milwaukee
Happy New Year: Romero's Restaurant & Bar to bring tacos & more to Greenfield
It was just two years ago that the Romero family launched their first taco truck. But thanks to the support of their fans, they’ve grown to include five trucks, two of which are relegated for events (like Milwaukee Taco Fest) and three others that serve up a menu of tacos, burritos, nachos and more in New Berlin, West Allis and Wauwatosa.
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee Christmas Weekend: Dec. 23-25
SNOW NOTE: With the impending snowy weather, please check event websites day-of for updates. 1. Miller Lite’s ‘Holiday Lites’ Drive-Up Show. ALL WEEKEND | FREDERICK MILLER’S PLANK-ROAD BREWERY. It’s the last weekend of Miller Lite’s time-honored holiday lights show! Shows start at 6 p.m., running five...
milwaukeemag.com
3 New Milwaukee Speakeasies You Have to Check Out
THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. With an 11-person capacity, this very intimate speakeasy operated by Bittercube is set in an old bank vault on the garden level of the new North Avenue Market. (We like the roomier main bar upstairs, too.) Lowly lit canned lights along the ceiling, blue lights beneath the bar, candles and lamps set the mood in the tiny space, which has fortified walls made of immaculate Cream City brick. The cozy bar, with a base made of safety deposit box faces, accommodates only four stools. Skilled, friendly mixologists prepare transcendent, tasty craft cocktails with catchy names (Queen of Lemon Herbs) and unusual ingredients. (Fennel pollen syrup, anyone?) Reservations highly recommended. Wed-Sat nights.
milwaukeemag.com
The History of Milwaukee’s Tannenbaum Tradition
Christmas trees appear in Milwaukee by the tens of thousands every December, but only one is official. The tradition of a municipal evergreen began in 1910, when Emil Seidel, the city’s newly elected Socialist mayor, read an article in some forgotten magazine about a schoolteacher who had decorated a tree in her hometown’s village square “to cheer the sojourner who could not be home for Christmas.”
milwaukeemag.com
West Allis’ Public Table to Close
’Tis the season for bad tidings, it seems, in the form of restaurant closings. Soon to hit the chopping block is Public Table (5835 W. National Ave.), the West Allis establishment serving modern bar food. The resto, open since 2018, was serving things like duck breast flatbread, pork belly tacos, bison sliders and vegan nachos. Good stuff. Owner Johnny Clark focused on these more unconventional options as workaround for not having a kitchen hood.
Stubby's Gastropub to close Friday after 12 years in Milwaukee
After 12 years in business on Milwaukee's east side, Stubby's Gastropub will permanently close on Friday.
shepherdexpress.com
She Once Worked at Burger King
On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
milwaukeemag.com
What to Expect at the Zoo’s Samson Stomp & Romp
The 43rd annual Samson Stomp & Romp will take place on Jan. 15 at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Runners and walkers are invited to join in this popular event, honoring one of the zoo’s most famous residents, Samson, the silverback gorilla, who lived from 1950 to1981. Proceeds from the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pick up your holiday treats at Scordato Italian Bakery
MILWAUKEE - Since 1996, Scordato Italian Bakery has been a must stop for authentic Italian cookies during the holiday season. Brian Kramp is with the second-generation owners, who are carrying on their father’s tradition.
spectrumnews1.com
'Home Alone 2: Lost in Milwaukee': The holiday classic that never was
MILWAUKEE — Months after the 1990 film “Home Alone” smashed box office records, the movie’s writer and producer, the legendary John Hughes, started to work on a sequel which would eventually become 1992’s “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”. The sequel, just like...
CBS 58
Narcan available free of charge at 2 Greenfield, Milwaukee locations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A first in our area -- Narcan is now available free of charge, no questions asked, in both Greenfield and on Milwaukee's north side. This is the Narcan vending machine in the lobby of the Greenfield Law Enforcement Center, accessible 24-7. Greenfield had 103 opioid-suspected overdoses...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Eve shooting, woman dead on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - A woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side on Christmas Eve. Police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., and the 27-year-old victim died at the scene near 29th and Greenfield. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee youth center Christmas gifts, winter clothing stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee youth center said someone stole presents and winter clothing meant for kids ahead of their Tuesday Christmas party. Roughly 45 kids showed up to New Hope Youth & Family Center near 32nd and Brown. There, they were to receive gifts, coats, gloves, hats and scarves. The only problem was staff had just found out someone broke in and stole everything.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A new chapter in the Kenosha casino saga
The year 2022 added another chapter to Kenosha County’s casino saga. To the surprise of many area residents, in July the Menominee tribe announced it would partner with Hard Rock International to relaunch the tribe’s efforts to open an entertainment center and casino on the west side of the City of Kenosha.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in residence near 1st and Kinnickinnic
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a man found dead near 1st and Kinnickinnic Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said the incident happened before 6 a.m. A 74-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead inside his residence. There is an investigation underway, but the cause of death does not appear...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936
Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
milwaukeemag.com
Video: Milwaukee-Born Musician Kaylon Raps Talks Authenticity and Artistry
Kaylon Raps is a singer, rapper and songwriter. This video was made in partnership with Nō Studios. Milwaukee Magazine is partnering with the video production company to showcase the stories of local artists and musicians. Watch for more content like this here. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Kaylon Raps...
