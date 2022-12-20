Liberal senior wrestler Trystian Juarez is the Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Juarez is ranked #1 at 190 pounds in class 6A. He is off to a 15-0 start to his season after winning all of his bouts at tournaments in Pratt, Colby, and Hoisington with wins in duels at home against Hugoton and Ulysses. Juarez was the 6A runner up at 182 pounds as a junior. Juarez was named 1st team all WAC in football and was honorable mention all state in KHSAA and the Wichita Eagle. He is also involved in track, NHS, and FCA. Juarez and the Redskins host Hays January 5 in the Big House.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO