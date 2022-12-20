Read full article on original website
Related
kscbnews.net
Dennis J. (Red) Foster
PLAINS – Dennis J. (Red) Foster, age 66, passed away Friday morning, December 23, 2022, at St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City, Kansas. He was born July 5, 1956, at Denver, Colorado, the son of James Thomas and Marjorie Frances (Brown) Foster. As a young boy he attended school in Newton, Meade, and Plains, Kansas. A resident of Plains since 1969, he was a gas industry technician for over thirty-eight years.
kscbnews.net
Trystian Juarez is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal senior wrestler Trystian Juarez is the Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Juarez is ranked #1 at 190 pounds in class 6A. He is off to a 15-0 start to his season after winning all of his bouts at tournaments in Pratt, Colby, and Hoisington with wins in duels at home against Hugoton and Ulysses. Juarez was the 6A runner up at 182 pounds as a junior. Juarez was named 1st team all WAC in football and was honorable mention all state in KHSAA and the Wichita Eagle. He is also involved in track, NHS, and FCA. Juarez and the Redskins host Hays January 5 in the Big House.
Comments / 0