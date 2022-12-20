Read full article on original website
Snowmobile season begins in areas of the Northwoods
NORTHWOODS (WJFW) - Opening Day is special to snowmobile clubs, local businesses and riders alike. Many snowmobile trails across the area opened today for the winter season. Despite the chilly temperatures, some riders braved the elements to get in some early-season riding. "It's Opening Day, we have to be out,"...
Vilas Co. Snowmobile Trails opening Friday morning
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - Snowmobile trails in Vilas Co. will be open for the winter season starting on Fri., Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. The Vilas Co. Forestry, Recreation and Land Department wants to remind riders that trails are considered to be in 'early season' condition. They ask riders to watch their speed and stay to the right. Riders are also asked to use caution during this snowstorm, as there is a potential for down trees and limbs.
Forest County Potawatomi Community Center Hosts Activities During Holiday Break
The Forest County Potawatomi Community Center is providing family friendly activities during the holiday break. Highlighted by Elf on the Wall, the Community Center’s rock wall feature has plenty of activities to keep participants busy. Staff members have created family friendly games for anyone to challenge themselves during the...
Chequamegon back in the win column after close win over Hurley
PARK FALLS, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Screaming Eagles from Chequamegon High School hosted Hurley in a boys basketball matchup on Thursday. The weather canceled multiple games around not only the state, but the country as well, but both the 2-5 Chequamegon and the 4-1 Hurley teams said they were ready to play.
