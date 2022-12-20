VILAS CO. (WJFW) - Snowmobile trails in Vilas Co. will be open for the winter season starting on Fri., Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. The Vilas Co. Forestry, Recreation and Land Department wants to remind riders that trails are considered to be in 'early season' condition. They ask riders to watch their speed and stay to the right. Riders are also asked to use caution during this snowstorm, as there is a potential for down trees and limbs.

VILAS COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO