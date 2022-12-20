Read full article on original website
Archives Program Saturday, December 31
A biography of author and explorer Isabella Bird published shortly after her death in 1903 included a portion of a letter written by Miss Bird from Estes Park on her 1873 travels around Colorado territory. This letter was unusual in that it was not written to her sister. Isabella Bird's...
Estes Park Woman Smashes Several Longs Peak Records
Lisa Foster became the first person on record to climb the mountain every month for three consecutive calendar years, setting a new record for the longest stretch of consecutive monthly summits. She also became the first woman to scale the peak by a different route every month within a calendar year, and has established herself as the first woman included in the Top Ten list of climbers who have summited the peak the most.
The Polar Express Rides Through Estes Park
Earlier this month, the Polar Express made a two-night visit to our little mountain village. On December 2 and December 3, the Estes Valley Library hosted its annual storytellings of The Polar Express. Dozens of excited children and their guardians, many dressed in pajamas and other festive outfits, arrived at the Library for a magical, after-hours evening. Cheerful elves from the Estes Park Newcomers Club welcomed all and helped kids write letters to the North Pole.
