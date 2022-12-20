ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

49ers roster moves: DL Javon Kinlaw practice window opened

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
The 49ers on Tuesday announced a handful of roster moves that included opening the practice window for defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. They also opened the practice window for rookie DL Kalia Davis and added cornerback Tre Swilling to their practice squad.

Kinlaw has been out since Week 4 because of an issue with the knee he had surgery on last season. A successful workout Monday prompted the club to open the 21-day practice window for the third-year defensive lineman. He’ll be eligible to play Saturday against the Commanders if the 49ers activate him.

Davis has been on the Non-Football Injury list since joining the team as a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft. He suffered an ACL tear last October while playing for Central Florida. The club will have 21 days to decide whether to activate the rookie DL or place him on season-ending IR.

Swilling went undrafted this year. He spent time with the Titans during the offseason as a UDFA and had a cup of coffee on the Saints’ practice squad. He was one of three DBs the 49ers worked out Monday.

