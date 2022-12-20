Read full article on original website
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
Michigan football: Wolverines 2022 season is gift that keeps on giving
Michigan fans’ big gift is still waiting to be claimed, unwrapped and enjoyed. Should the No. 2 Wolverines take down No. 3 TCU during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, they’ll earn the privilege of squaring off with either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State for the most sought-after prize in college football.
Michigan State lands massive defensive tackle out of transfer portal
Mel Tucker and Michigan State football continue to place a heavy emphasis on adding talent from the transfer portal, and the Spartans stuck again on Wednesday when former Liberty defensive tackle Dre Butler committed to MSU. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder will provide Michigan State with size, depth and experience and a...
Four-Star Committed Elsewhere Does Not Sign With School, Plans On Michigan Visit
While Michigan’s 2023 class ranks No. 16 overall, the Wolverines might not be done either. They are targetting some other recruits still unsigned but also Cameron Brandt, a four-star defensive lineman and Stanford commit (who did not sign), which is being reported by 247sports’ Greg Biggins:
Michigan State basketball notes: A first-half benching, potential football player additions
EAST LANSING – Michigan State kept losing players to injury and foul trouble yet Tom Izzo still wasn’t calling on the healthy sharpshooting sophomore guard sitting in the middle of his bench. As Joey Hauser left Michigan State’s game against Oakland after getting hit in the face and...
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
MSU's 2023 Class: One-Sentence Scouting Reports
Michigan State has signed a 2023 recruiting class that features a program-record nine Four-Star prospects. The class, which currently ranks 25th in the nation, has only 15 total prospects as of December's early signing period. When looking at average player rating for the class, which is a better barometer when it comes to smaller classes, MSU's signing class is ranked third in the Big Ten behind only OSU and PSU.
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer
Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
Top In-State 2024 Recruit Already Has Michigan On His Mind
The Wolverines look to be in great shape with four-star Jacob Oden. Ranked as the No. 5 player and a top 200 recruit in the class, Oden, a Harper Woods, Michigan product, was donning some Maize and Blue during a recent event:
Michigan Announces ’23 Schedule, New Weekday Ticket Policy
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team and head coach Tracy Smith announced the 2023 schedule on Friday (Dec. 23). The season will include 25 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 in Arizona...
Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
Detroit Lions altering travel plans to avoid Michigan winter storm
The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers play on Saturday in Week 16, which already requires some adjustment from the normal Sunday game schedule. Essentially, the typical Tuesday-off day was eliminated and each of the practice days were pushed up on the calendar, with Thursday representing the day they need to declare their injury designations.
Potential Weather Postponing Several Sporting Events
Because of the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the state of Michigan on Thursday, there are a few games that have been either postponed or cancelled. Friday night's Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators has been postponed until February 27th. It's the second NHL game that has been postponed due to the coming storm as Friday night's Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres game was postponed on Wednesday night.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Watch the Fiesta Bowl on the big screen for free at Saline’s Emagine theater
SALINE, MI - Want to watch the College Football Playoffs on the big screen? An Ann Arbor-area theater is making it happen. The Emagine Saline, a movie theater at 1335 E. Michigan Ave., will air all three playoff games on one of its theater-size screens for free, according to its website.
Maddocks blame GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking
The finger-pointing is intensifying within the Michigan Republican Party as leadership seeks to explain their historic losses on Nov. 8. Meshawn Maddock, who co-chairs the state party, told supporters in Wayne County last month that the party’s major donors stayed on the sidelines for the election because they “hate” former President Donald Trump. That’s according […] The post Maddocks blame GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Eminem’s New Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit Dubbed ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ is as Strange a Business Venture as it Sounds
The 49-year old rapper opened up a window service spaghetti restaurant on Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI shortly after his Super Bowl performance. The gag is based off of a lyric from one of his most popular songs, ‘Lose Yourself’ from the 8 Mile soundtrack. In the context of the movie it is about not ‘choking’ and giving it your all and putting yourself out there because this is your shot. It begins with a few lines reading, “His palms are sweaty/knees weak arms are heavy/ there’s vomit on his sweater already/ mom’s spaghetti.” The mom’s spaghetti piece is something that became a part of Eminem’s iconic legacy as well as just a symbol for him and his music.
