Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Wolverines 2022 season is gift that keeps on giving

Michigan fans’ big gift is still waiting to be claimed, unwrapped and enjoyed. Should the No. 2 Wolverines take down No. 3 TCU during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, they’ll earn the privilege of squaring off with either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State for the most sought-after prize in college football.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

MSU's 2023 Class: One-Sentence Scouting Reports

Michigan State has signed a 2023 recruiting class that features a program-record nine Four-Star prospects. The class, which currently ranks 25th in the nation, has only 15 total prospects as of December's early signing period. When looking at average player rating for the class, which is a better barometer when it comes to smaller classes, MSU's signing class is ranked third in the Big Ten behind only OSU and PSU.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer

Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
EAST LANSING, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Announces ’23 Schedule, New Weekday Ticket Policy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team and head coach Tracy Smith announced the 2023 schedule on Friday (Dec. 23). The season will include 25 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 in Arizona...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions altering travel plans to avoid Michigan winter storm

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers play on Saturday in Week 16, which already requires some adjustment from the normal Sunday game schedule. Essentially, the typical Tuesday-off day was eliminated and each of the practice days were pushed up on the calendar, with Thursday representing the day they need to declare their injury designations.
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Potential Weather Postponing Several Sporting Events

Because of the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the state of Michigan on Thursday, there are a few games that have been either postponed or cancelled. Friday night's Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators has been postponed until February 27th. It's the second NHL game that has been postponed due to the coming storm as Friday night's Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres game was postponed on Wednesday night.
MICHIGAN STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
Michigan Advance

Maddocks blame GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking

The finger-pointing is intensifying within the Michigan Republican Party as leadership seeks to explain their historic losses on Nov. 8. Meshawn Maddock, who co-chairs the state party, told supporters in Wayne County last month that the party’s major donors stayed on the sidelines for the election because they “hate” former President Donald Trump. That’s according […] The post Maddocks blame GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
crhspress.com

Eminem’s New Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit Dubbed ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ is as Strange a Business Venture as it Sounds

The 49-year old rapper opened up a window service spaghetti restaurant on Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI shortly after his Super Bowl performance. The gag is based off of a lyric from one of his most popular songs, ‘Lose Yourself’ from the 8 Mile soundtrack. In the context of the movie it is about not ‘choking’ and giving it your all and putting yourself out there because this is your shot. It begins with a few lines reading, “His palms are sweaty/knees weak arms are heavy/ there’s vomit on his sweater already/ mom’s spaghetti.” The mom’s spaghetti piece is something that became a part of Eminem’s iconic legacy as well as just a symbol for him and his music.
DETROIT, MI

