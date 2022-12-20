Read full article on original website
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearbyRoger MarshKissimmee, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Family Dollar Under Fire After Customer Claims She Got "Moldy Food"Bryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
fox35orlando.com
How cold? Here's the Christmas Day forecast for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 46 degrees. Freeze warnings are again in effect tonight into Christmas morning. Temperatures will fall into the 20s north of Orlando where Hard Freeze Warnings will be in effect. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens and 20s around sunrise. Temperatures will remain cold Sunday with highs mostly in the 40s.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard
A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: Here's when the winter storm will bring freezing temperatures to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A major "once in a generation" winter storm that is slamming the U.S. with bitterly cold temperatures is expected to bring Central Florida the chilliest Christmas in more than thirty years. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued across most of the state as temperatures are forecast...
fox35orlando.com
Steps to prepare your home for the cold, winter weather in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As temperatures are expected to drop to the 20s and 30s in Central Florida, many are getting their homes ready. At ACE Hardware, customers like Patrick Lang prepare for the chilly weather. "I would say I’m kind of happy to have a cold Christmas." Patrick works...
fox35orlando.com
Freeze warnings, watches in Central Florida as winter storm threatens to bring Christmas cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 68 degrees. Rain: Only very isolated showers today-rain chance before noon around 10%. Main concerns today will be the abrupt drop in temperatures across the viewing area. BEACHES:. The beaches will see fluctuation cloud cover and a rise through the 60s for early high temps...
fox35orlando.com
'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida farmers prepare to protect crops from freezing temperatures
LAKE COUNTY, Fla - As we prepare for frigid temperatures to bring one of the coldest Christmas holidays Central Florida has seen in three decades, farmers are now preparing to protect their crops. On Friday morning we visited with Harry Stauderman at Oak Haven Farms in Sorrento, where we found...
fox35orlando.com
Winter storm causing travel havoc at Orlando International Airport as flights get cancelled, delayed
ORLANDO, Fla. - There was a lot of red on the MCO airport departures and arrivals board on Thursday, with canceled and delayed flights. Travelers say they're glad they remembered to also pack their patience, and they’re trying to take the delays and cancelations in stride. "Just delay after...
fox35orlando.com
Here's how to protect your plants, pets this weekend as temperatures drop in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - You’ve heard of the three P’s when it comes to cold weather and how important it is to protect them — Pets. Pipes. Plants. "There’s definitely going to be cold enough temps where we’re going to see plants that need to be protected," said Eric Apen. He’s the co-owner of Apenberry’s Gardens in College Park. He said you’ll definitely want to protect your plants this weekend.
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Wyoming troopers called to over 100 snowy wrecks amid wild whiteout
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - One look at this video, and you might think this Wyoming trooper made a wrong turn and ended up in Antarctica. That wasn't the case, but one might disagree after Wednesday's wild weather day in southeastern Wyoming. A dangerous blizzard has begun its intensification into a soon-to-be...
fox35orlando.com
Officials: Person stabbed, destroyed temporary seawall protecting Florida oceanfront homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - State officials believe someone stabbed one of the inflatable Tiger Dams protecting the shoreline in Daytona Beach Shores. Workers have been there around the clock trying to fix anywhere from 300 to 600 feet of the dam, with water still splashing over the top of it.
fox35orlando.com
Chickens in Florida are helping to detect mosquito-borne viruses in communities
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - One hundred hatched chickens were delivered to Central Florida this month and the job of the soon-to-be flocks is to help detect mosquito-borne viruses. These "sentinel chickens" are part of the Seminole County Mosquito Program which aims to stop the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as...
fox35orlando.com
Survivor of deadly Orlando fireworks warehouse fire continues to fight for her life, family says
ORLANDO, Fla. - The last survivor of the fireworks fire at an Orlando warehouse continues to recover three weeks later. "She’s fighting hard every day, hour by hour," said Jason Tallafuss who said his 27-year-old sister Lindsey, is still in a drug-induced coma. More than 60 percent of her body was burned in the warehouse fire.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford intersection is hotspot for SunRail train, car crashes
SANFORD, Fla. - Transportation officials have given FOX 35 more details about an intersection where trains have crashed into cars three different times. SKYFOX flew above the intersection of Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard after a driver died when his truck was hit by a train Monday.
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Salute: Rachel Whidden, Coast Guard
FOX 35 is honoring Rachel Whidden who is a Coast Guard veteran from Oviedo. Thank you for your service!
fox35orlando.com
Brevard sheriff announces names of new crimefighting K-9 puppies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - It looks like Christmas came early for the adorable K-9 bloodhound puppies that recently joined the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. The agency put out a call to the public to help name its litter of furry crimefighters – and the winning names have been chosen.
fox35orlando.com
St Cloud's real life 'Santa' drops Christmas gifts in secret places
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - St Cloud's very own Santa Claus plans to do another gift drop tonight! While he says, he got the idea from someone else who did it in the past, he plans to continue the tradition!. "It took about 5 ½ hours to lay 7 gifts out...
fox35orlando.com
Why does the heater smell like it's burning when you turn it on?
Florida residents will have to turn on their heaters for the first time in a long time as Arctic air brings the coldest temperatures of the season this Christmas weekend. If you smell a burning smell when you turn on the heater, officials explain what that is and if you should be worried.
fox35orlando.com
Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
fox35orlando.com
Ocala man, 11-year-old killed in Sumter County crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old child both died after a crash on SR-91 in Sumter County Thursday, FHP said. Around 12:57 a.m., seven people were traveling in an SUV while another driver was traveling in a sedan north along SR-91. According to FHP, the sedan driver overtook and collided with the back of the SUV. The sedan traveled onto the grass shoulder of the median and came to a stop.
