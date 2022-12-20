ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

How cold? Here's the Christmas Day forecast for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 46 degrees. Freeze warnings are again in effect tonight into Christmas morning. Temperatures will fall into the 20s north of Orlando where Hard Freeze Warnings will be in effect. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens and 20s around sunrise. Temperatures will remain cold Sunday with highs mostly in the 40s.
WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard

A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
Steps to prepare your home for the cold, winter weather in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As temperatures are expected to drop to the 20s and 30s in Central Florida, many are getting their homes ready. At ACE Hardware, customers like Patrick Lang prepare for the chilly weather. "I would say I’m kind of happy to have a cold Christmas." Patrick works...
'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
Here's how to protect your plants, pets this weekend as temperatures drop in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - You’ve heard of the three P’s when it comes to cold weather and how important it is to protect them — Pets. Pipes. Plants. "There’s definitely going to be cold enough temps where we’re going to see plants that need to be protected," said Eric Apen. He’s the co-owner of Apenberry’s Gardens in College Park. He said you’ll definitely want to protect your plants this weekend.
Watch: Wyoming troopers called to over 100 snowy wrecks amid wild whiteout

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - One look at this video, and you might think this Wyoming trooper made a wrong turn and ended up in Antarctica. That wasn't the case, but one might disagree after Wednesday's wild weather day in southeastern Wyoming. A dangerous blizzard has begun its intensification into a soon-to-be...
Sanford intersection is hotspot for SunRail train, car crashes

SANFORD, Fla. - Transportation officials have given FOX 35 more details about an intersection where trains have crashed into cars three different times. SKYFOX flew above the intersection of Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard after a driver died when his truck was hit by a train Monday.
Why does the heater smell like it's burning when you turn it on?

Florida residents will have to turn on their heaters for the first time in a long time as Arctic air brings the coldest temperatures of the season this Christmas weekend. If you smell a burning smell when you turn on the heater, officials explain what that is and if you should be worried.
Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
Ocala man, 11-year-old killed in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old child both died after a crash on SR-91 in Sumter County Thursday, FHP said. Around 12:57 a.m., seven people were traveling in an SUV while another driver was traveling in a sedan north along SR-91. According to FHP, the sedan driver overtook and collided with the back of the SUV. The sedan traveled onto the grass shoulder of the median and came to a stop.
