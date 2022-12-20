Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Philadelphia Phillies Bolster Team With Massive SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
Philadelphia Water Department reminds customers to protect indoor pipes as temps plunge
The Philadelphia Water Department is warning residents to quickly protect their pipes against temperatures that are expected to plunge Friday.
camdencounty.com
Camden County Public Works Crews on the Job
(Lindenwold, NJ) – An early season, winter weather event is descending on the region and will be impacting Camden County roadways for the afternoon rush hour and into the night as frigid temperatures set in on our community. Department of Public Works (DPW) personnel are loading trucks with material and are prepared to starting treating the streets after the rainfall to keep them clear of ice from the county’s 1,200 lane miles of road.
Philadelphia home earns national acclaim for holiday light display with more than 50k lights
Tim Macrina has been lighting up his home for the holidays with his light display which he dubs 'Christmas on Lincoln'.
Peddler’s Village to Host Fire & Frost Fun Celebration on Four January Evenings
Peddler’s Village will be hosting several family-fun events in the coming weeks, and locals and visitors are invited to all the fun. The countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the Village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt.
billypenn.com
What you’ll find at Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet, Philly’s warehouse of kitschy holiday magic
Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet has been taking over a warehouse just off the Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia for over four decades. An integral part of many holiday memories, the shop is the opposite of pretentious. Think shiny garlands, colorful lights, innumerable characters in green and red, every imaginable type of bow — it’s like a giant vision board for making your home as absurdly merry as possible.
A walk among the lights
The Viola family in Cherry Hill has decked out its lawn for the holidays in the last 17 years by putting on a light display, Lights on Lantern, as part of its traditions. The family of five – Michael Sr.; his wife Cathy; and their kids, Michael Jr., Matt, and Melissa – began putting up decorations the weekend before Thanksgiving and finished with upwards of 75 inflatables around the yard. As their collection has grown over the years, so has its following.
morethanthecurve.com
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
Ways to prepare your car amid arctic blast during holidays
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delaware Valley is preparing for rain along with an arctic blast. It's coming as many people across are heading out to see loved ones for the holidays.Depending on where you are headed, the winter storm could cancel flights and possibly even close roads in some states. The bitter cold could do a number on your car, especially as many people hit the road for the holidays.Inside Desimone Auto Group in Old City, workers are busy repairing and fine-tuning a garage full of cars. With a bitter blast headed our way, they're preparing to be extremely busy over...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.PennsylvaniaBerks CountyOley Valley School District - closedBucks CountyBucks County Intermediate Schools - virtualCentennial School District - closedCouncil Rock School District - closedPalisades School District - closedPennridge School District - closedChester CountyAvon Grove Charter School - virtualAvon Grove School District - closedDowningtown Area School District - closedOctorara Area School District - transportation canceledPhoenixville Aera School District - ClosedTechnical College High School-Pickering - virtualTechnical College High School-Brandywine - virtualTredyffrin-Easttown School District - virtualTwin Valley School District - closedUnionville-Chadds Ford School...
70and73.com
Shopping center owner drops highly controversial plan for Super Wawa at Barclay Farm in Cherry Hill.
A plan to build a Super Wawa at the Barclay Farm Shopping Center that sparked 18 months of heated opposition from neighbors is dead, according to Cherry Hill Township. Cosmas Diamantis, the Township's director of community development, told 70and73.com in an interview that the Barclay Farm Shopping Center owners today (December 21) submitted a letter withdrawing their application to the Planning Board.
Christmas Eve Eve: Whale Washes Ashore In Atlantic City, NJ
On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8:00 a.m. hour on Friday, December 23, 2022. The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
School District of Philadelphia will shift to virtual learning Friday; Catholic schools to close
Students in the School District of Philadelphia will be learning virtually on Friday due to forecasted weather conditions.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City to Try New Strategy to Stop Rowdy Juveniles
Ocean City will utilize a new tactic as part of a broader strategy to try to prevent large groups of rowdy juveniles from disrupting the pivotal summer tourism season. During its last meeting of 2022, City Council introduced a lengthy ordinance Thursday that would classify a litany of minor offenses such as curfew violations or littering as a “breach of the peace” to give police more power to detain juveniles who allegedly break local laws.
One-time payments of $1,000 for eligible individuals in Camden county
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils. How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County have indroduced Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
Montreal-style bagel shop now open in Cherry Hill, NJ
We’re nothing if not passionate about our food in the Garden State, especially when it comes to bagels. So the opening of a new bagel shop is of course something to look forward to. Well, Cherry Hill better get excited!. Spread Bagelry, originally from Philadelphia, just opened a New...
seaislenews.com
Fox in Sea Isle Becomes Local Celebrity
He seems to be smart, friendly and even obedient. But is he just being sly like a fox?. For the past four months, a healthy looking male red fox has been making cameo appearances throughout Sea Isle City – roaming the streets, strolling along the Promenade, foraging for food in the dunes or appearing in a yard or two.
fox29.com
South Philadelphia Italian bakery seeks to give back to a family in need
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - For well over 100 years, the same brick oven has been serving up one simple, but elegant dish, the tomato pie. And, the brick and mortar store is only open 15 days a year. "It was my grandmother that started making it in the Depression era. Tomato...
Comments / 0