Adelanto ranks top 20 in cheapest cities to do business in the USThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 MillionThe HD PostHesperia, CA
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
Hesperia inventor develops new hair styling device for childrenThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discriminationThe HD PostHesperia, CA
California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets
A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022.
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California
Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties on Christmas Day
If you are planning to open your Christmas presents around a roaring fire Sunday morning? Don’t. The South Coast Air Quality Management District announced that Dec. 25 is a no-burn day for major parts of Southern California, including “all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
theevreport.com
Nikola Tre FCEV Receives CARB Executive Order
California HVIP Incentive Program Eligibility Underway. PHOENIX – Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero tailpipe emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, announced that it has received a California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) Zero Emission Powertrain (“ZEP”) Executive Order that is a requirement for Nikola’s Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (“FCEV”) to be eligible for CARB’s Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”) program. Following receipt of this Executive Order, Nikola has applied for the Nikola Tre FCEV eligibility as an authorized vehicle under the HVIP program for a base incentive valued at $240,000 per FCEV truck.
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
momsla.com
12 Supercharged Car Shows In SoCal
Museums aren’t the only places to see museum-worthy cars. In Southern California, you’ll find car shows happening on a regular basis. Some happen each week, some happen once a month, and some happen once a year. Car Shows are a great chance to see cool cars and interact...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amazon launches Prime Air drone delivery service in California. Here’s where
Amazon has begun using drones to deliver packages, with a small town in California’s Central Valley representing one of the first two locations covered by the e-commerce giant’s new Prime Air home-delivery service. Lockeford, a town of about 3,600 people in San Joaquin County that is about 10...
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to ground
A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a triangle-shaped object beaming light to the ground level at about 9:54 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
marketplace.org
California set to enforce recycled content mandates for plastic bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use...
Record fish caught in California
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch.
torquenews.com
California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD
Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
travellemming.com
13 Best Malls in Southern California for 2023 (By a Local)
There are more malls in Southern California than in any other American state. To say that California locals love shopping would be an understatement. As a Southern California local, I can confirm that statement by a landslide. I grew up shopping at some of the most famous malls in the country, some of which were only an hour’s drive away.
Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel
The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
US News and World Report
Pennsylvania Warned of Rolling Blackouts, Asked to Conserve
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation...
horseandrider.com
California Horse Positive for EHM
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Riverside County, California, displaying mild neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on December 22nd. The mare is alive and under veterinary care. The mare and four exposed horses on the home premises are quarantined. There has been no recent history of travel on or off this premises.
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
vvng.com
With No Response From Owner; Resolution Passes to Allow Eminent Domain Takeover of property near aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A vote to allow the City of Hesperia to acquire a property near the California Aqueduct through eminent domain was passed on Tuesday. The 19-acre property is located north of Yucca Terrace Drive, abutting the California Aqueduct. On or about September 19, 2022, the City...
