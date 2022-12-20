ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

CBS LA

California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets

A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California

A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California

Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theevreport.com

Nikola Tre FCEV Receives CARB Executive Order

California HVIP Incentive Program Eligibility Underway. PHOENIX – Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero tailpipe emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, announced that it has received a California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) Zero Emission Powertrain (“ZEP”) Executive Order that is a requirement for Nikola’s Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (“FCEV”) to be eligible for CARB’s Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”) program. Following receipt of this Executive Order, Nikola has applied for the Nikola Tre FCEV eligibility as an authorized vehicle under the HVIP program for a base incentive valued at $240,000 per FCEV truck.
CALIFORNIA STATE
momsla.com

12 Supercharged Car Shows In SoCal

Museums aren’t the only places to see museum-worthy cars. In Southern California, you’ll find car shows happening on a regular basis. Some happen each week, some happen once a month, and some happen once a year. Car Shows are a great chance to see cool cars and interact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays

Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
torquenews.com

California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD

Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
travellemming.com

13 Best Malls in Southern California for 2023 (By a Local)

There are more malls in Southern California than in any other American state. To say that California locals love shopping would be an understatement. As a Southern California local, I can confirm that statement by a landslide. I grew up shopping at some of the most famous malls in the country, some of which were only an hour’s drive away.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel

The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
RIALTO, CA
US News and World Report

Pennsylvania Warned of Rolling Blackouts, Asked to Conserve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
horseandrider.com

California Horse Positive for EHM

A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Riverside County, California, displaying mild neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on December 22nd. The mare is alive and under veterinary care. The mare and four exposed horses on the home premises are quarantined. There has been no recent history of travel on or off this premises.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

