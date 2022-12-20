Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas Eve, Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jameson Williams Acknowledges What Everyone Is Saying
Jameson Williams only received one target against the Panthers.
Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and facing first-and-goal from the Cincinnati 5-yard line with 1:05 remaining.
KTVZ
Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg at the New York Jets. Smoot is tied for the team lead with five sacks. He made the announcement on social media one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. Smoot says “I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a postseason berth.”
KTVZ
Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots. The Bengals won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver’s seat for a second consecutive AFC North title despite nearly blowing a 22-0 halftime lead. They clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and they still have a chance at the conference’s top seed and a first-round playoff bye.
KTVZ
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders saw their playoff chances all but come to an end in a 13-10 loss to Pittsburgh. The Raiders led for most of the game but let the Steelers drive 76 yards in the final minutes, with Pittsburgh winning it on a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens. The loss dropped Las Vegas to 6-9 with two games remaining. Quarterback Derek Carr threw three interceptions, all of them in Pittsburgh territory. The Raiders also saw defensive leaders Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman exit with injuries that could be significant.
KTVZ
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Pittsburgh kept its faint playoff hopes alive by delivering another last-second victory over the Raiders, just like it did 50 years and a day ago with Harris’ “Immaculate Reception.” Las Vegas was pushed to the brink of elimination from the postseason. Harris died on Wednesday, and the Steelers went ahead with their plans to retire his No. 32 during the game.
KTVZ
James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills
CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo’s 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. He was selected by Buffalo in the second round of this year’s NFL draft out of Georgia. He got off to a slow start with Buffalo, but has been a key performer for the Bills during their six-game win streak.
KTVZ
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Hollywood ending wasn’t meant to be for Gardner Minshew and the Philadelphia Eagles. Minshew accounted for three touchdowns, but his second interception led to the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 40-34 victory. Minshew was making his first start of the season in place of the injured Jalen Hurts. He had a shot at a winning touchdown pass in the final seconds just four days after Minshew spoke at the memorial service of his college coach, Mike Leach. Minshew’s final desperation pass landed incomplete in the end zone. He threw for 355 yards.
KTVZ
Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. The Bears also placed cornerback Kindle Vildor on injured reserve because of an ankle issue and activated running back Khalil Herbert, who missed four games with a hip injury.
KTVZ
Harris’ widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired the No. 32 of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris during a bittersweet halftime ceremony. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception,” his last-second touchdown in a playoff victory over the Raiders. Harris’ widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on the field as he was honored. The Steelers paid tribute to Harris throughout the night. Players wore replicas of his No. 32 into the stadium. Cam Heyward carried a large black flag with Harris’ number.
KTVZ
Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team’s need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of Saturday’s 17-9 setback against the Baltimore Ravens, the Falcons were plagued by untimely penalties, a costly turnover and poor execution in the red zone. The loss eliminated Atlanta from playoff contention. It was a fate that seemed inevitable after the team took a nosedive following a 3-3 start.
KTVZ
Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to 4-year contract extension
Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to free agency. The Packers didn’t reveal terms when announcing the deal. A person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million. It could go up to $74 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced at the time. Jenkins’ contract was set to expire at the end of the season.
