PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders saw their playoff chances all but come to an end in a 13-10 loss to Pittsburgh. The Raiders led for most of the game but let the Steelers drive 76 yards in the final minutes, with Pittsburgh winning it on a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens. The loss dropped Las Vegas to 6-9 with two games remaining. Quarterback Derek Carr threw three interceptions, all of them in Pittsburgh territory. The Raiders also saw defensive leaders Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman exit with injuries that could be significant.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO