ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Warming shelters in southern Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Theme Revealed for 2023 Indiana State Fair, and It’s a Slam Dunk!

I don't know about you, but I am done with winter weather. It really hasn't even been that bad yet, but I am already looking ahead to warmer days. I am ready for it to stay light outside until darn near 8 pm, I am ready for grilling out, baseball games, and attending county and state fairs. And now, have a better idea of what to look forward to at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Tips to keep pets safe as the temperature drops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Severe winter weather is approaching Kentucky and Indiana, and as the temperature drops, pet owners should make sure their furry friends are safe. The Kentucky Humane Society provided tips to help keep pets warm and healthy as temperatures drop. Pets should not be left outside, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

How To Bundle Up & Stay Warm During a Frigid Winter in Indiana & Kentucky

Winter is here and Mother Nature is about to unleash some severe cold weather on us. Here are the best ways to bundle up to stay warm. Avoiding exposure to outside temperatures and elements will always be your best bet when it comes to battling winter temperatures. However, if staying inside simply is not an option then you need to know how to properly bundle yourself up to stay warm.
INDIANA STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

DoorDash suspends operations through Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — DoorDash has announced Thursday it has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across Michigan and Indiana. DoorDash will suspend all operations in the following areas from Thursday until at least Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022:. Grand Rapids, MI. Kalamazoo, MI. Muskegon, MI. Traverse City,...
MICHIGAN STATE
103GBF

A Band of Strangers Travel From FL to TN After Flight Cancelation

Planes, trains, and automobiles in the format of a large passenger van...? After a Frontier Airline flight was canceled a group of perfect strangers forged their path to their East Tennessee destination. Stranded in Orlando, Florida. Orlando is home to the "Happiest Place on Earth," however despite that, there were...
ORLANDO, FL
fox32chicago.com

Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana

Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Use This 3-Digit Number to Find a Warming Center Near You in Indiana

As Winter Storm Elliott unleashes bone-chilling temperatures and blizzard-like conditions all across the country, there is the risk that some Hoosiers may find themselves without adequate warmth to protect them from the chill. Winter Storm Elliott. Winter Storm Elliott is bringing with it dangerously low temperatures with windchills reaching double...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy