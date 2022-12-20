Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana company spreads holiday cheer to senior citizens
INDIANA, USA — A southern Indiana company is spreading some holiday cheer to some local senior citizens. Employees of the American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) have been donating their time and money to the 'ACBL Senior Angel' program for over 35 years. This year, the company set a record...
WLKY.com
16,000 Meals delivered to Louisville, southern Indiana families in need by 'Boxes of Love'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 1,6o0 families across Louisville and southern Indiana will be receiving a Christmas dinner this holiday season via Boxes of Love. The Greater Louisville Labor Union partnered with several other community organizations to collect, bag and box thousands of packages filled with food. "This is...
Wave 3
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
What is Kentucky’s most and least popular Christmas food?
Do you partake in Kentucky's most (or least) popular Christmas food?🎄
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
Kentucky Parents Share 26 Hilarious Elf on the Shelf Photos
Santa is a very busy man and he often has to send out helpers all over to be his eyes and ears to see which kiddos are being naughty and which ones are being nice. Here's the true story of the Elf on the Shelf as told by Tasteofhome.com;. The...
Is ‘Die Hard’ a Holiday Movie? Indiana Family’s Christmas Card Says, Yes
Every year a great debate happens that involves Christmas movies. It's the debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Even though the movie was made way back in 1988, the annual debate continues. We've talked about it on the air. I'm Team Christmas. I will consider...
Theme Revealed for 2023 Indiana State Fair, and It’s a Slam Dunk!
I don't know about you, but I am done with winter weather. It really hasn't even been that bad yet, but I am already looking ahead to warmer days. I am ready for it to stay light outside until darn near 8 pm, I am ready for grilling out, baseball games, and attending county and state fairs. And now, have a better idea of what to look forward to at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
cbs4indy.com
SLIDESHOW: Empty shelves, soldiers on streets. Sights of the winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm brought slick conditions to roads in Central Indiana. Preparations for the storm emptied store shelves. Here are some of the sights from the winter storm that made its way through Central Indiana Thursday night through Friday evening. You can share your photos. They may...
Wave 3
Tips to keep pets safe as the temperature drops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Severe winter weather is approaching Kentucky and Indiana, and as the temperature drops, pet owners should make sure their furry friends are safe. The Kentucky Humane Society provided tips to help keep pets warm and healthy as temperatures drop. Pets should not be left outside, the...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
Do These Very Important Things Before the Extreme Cold Hits Indiana, Kentucky and Illinios
The Tristate is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures we've seen in a long time. Things are about to come to a freezing halt Thursday evening into Friday morning. The temps are going to get dangerously low with wind chills expected as low as -22 degrees and blowing snow with limited visibility.
How To Bundle Up & Stay Warm During a Frigid Winter in Indiana & Kentucky
Winter is here and Mother Nature is about to unleash some severe cold weather on us. Here are the best ways to bundle up to stay warm. Avoiding exposure to outside temperatures and elements will always be your best bet when it comes to battling winter temperatures. However, if staying inside simply is not an option then you need to know how to properly bundle yourself up to stay warm.
Indiana Parents: How Long Can Kids Play in the Snow in Negative Temperatures?
We are in for some pretty serious winter weather that will likely include snow, but before you bundle up the kids and send them outside to play, you may want to read this first. Winter Storm. For many of us across Indiana and Kentucky, the incoming winter storm will mean...
DoorDash suspends operations through Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — DoorDash has announced Thursday it has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across Michigan and Indiana. DoorDash will suspend all operations in the following areas from Thursday until at least Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022:. Grand Rapids, MI. Kalamazoo, MI. Muskegon, MI. Traverse City,...
A Band of Strangers Travel From FL to TN After Flight Cancelation
Planes, trains, and automobiles in the format of a large passenger van...? After a Frontier Airline flight was canceled a group of perfect strangers forged their path to their East Tennessee destination. Stranded in Orlando, Florida. Orlando is home to the "Happiest Place on Earth," however despite that, there were...
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Use This 3-Digit Number to Find a Warming Center Near You in Indiana
As Winter Storm Elliott unleashes bone-chilling temperatures and blizzard-like conditions all across the country, there is the risk that some Hoosiers may find themselves without adequate warmth to protect them from the chill. Winter Storm Elliott. Winter Storm Elliott is bringing with it dangerously low temperatures with windchills reaching double...
