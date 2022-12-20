We have some winter weather on the way, and before it hits you might want to stay ahead of it by keeping your vehicle prepared for the snow. This week, in Indiana, we are going to have some major winter weather. We could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. New reports suggest that later this week, we could have blizzard conditions possible. That being said, you might want to start getting a plan ready in the event that these reports actually happen. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?

