ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

What Time Does Santa Get to Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois?

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking Santa’s yuletide journey for over 65 years! The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org features a map of where Santa is in the world and where he's been. It even has a gift count meter. It's 9 AM in Indiana and he's already delivered over a billion gifts.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Theme Revealed for 2023 Indiana State Fair, and It’s a Slam Dunk!

I don't know about you, but I am done with winter weather. It really hasn't even been that bad yet, but I am already looking ahead to warmer days. I am ready for it to stay light outside until darn near 8 pm, I am ready for grilling out, baseball games, and attending county and state fairs. And now, have a better idea of what to look forward to at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
INDIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper Council hears concerns on new home in historic neighborhood

The Jasper Common Council’s final meeting of the year was long and somewhat arduous as lengthy discussions were had on adding a home in the Beckman neighborhood, a new animal control ordinance and adjusting hours at the city’s parks. Additionally, several ordinances were also considered and passed that were necessary for items like funding to make repairs at the Jasper Arts Center and the issuance of a $3.28 million bond for the second phase of work on the downtown.
JASPER, IN
WOMI Owensboro

The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana

One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana

Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
INDIANA STATE
witzamfm.com

Local School and Business Closings

Local Sources- WITZ SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS AND DELAYS are brought to you by Krempp Lumber and Home Center and by Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. All Jasper-Dubois County Libraries will be closed today (12-23) Dairy Queen in Jasper Closed today (12-23) Carpet Warehouse in Jasper closed today (12-23) Highsmith...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Outgoing Indiana secretary of state taking job with PR firm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s current secretary of state will be joining a public relations firm that works for state agencies and numerous private companies after she leaves office at the end of December. Republican Holli Sullivan will start working next month for Louisville, Kentucky-based C2 Strategic Communications as leader of its Indiana business operations, the […]
INDIANA STATE
wkdzradio.com

Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night

Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Free Youth Deer Hunting Weekend follows the Christmas holiday

On the first weekend following Christmas, December 31-January 1, resident and nonresident youths 15 years of age and younger, who are accompanied by an adult, are eligible to participate in the Free Youth Deer Hunting Weekend, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. Youth hunters may hunt deer...
KENTUCKY STATE
readthereporter.com

Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow

The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy