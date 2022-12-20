Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
What Time Does Santa Get to Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois?
The North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking Santa’s yuletide journey for over 65 years! The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org features a map of where Santa is in the world and where he's been. It even has a gift count meter. It's 9 AM in Indiana and he's already delivered over a billion gifts.
Theme Revealed for 2023 Indiana State Fair, and It’s a Slam Dunk!
I don't know about you, but I am done with winter weather. It really hasn't even been that bad yet, but I am already looking ahead to warmer days. I am ready for it to stay light outside until darn near 8 pm, I am ready for grilling out, baseball games, and attending county and state fairs. And now, have a better idea of what to look forward to at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
Use This 3-Digit Number to Find a Warming Center Near You in Indiana
As Winter Storm Elliott unleashes bone-chilling temperatures and blizzard-like conditions all across the country, there is the risk that some Hoosiers may find themselves without adequate warmth to protect them from the chill. Winter Storm Elliott. Winter Storm Elliott is bringing with it dangerously low temperatures with windchills reaching double...
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Council hears concerns on new home in historic neighborhood
The Jasper Common Council’s final meeting of the year was long and somewhat arduous as lengthy discussions were had on adding a home in the Beckman neighborhood, a new animal control ordinance and adjusting hours at the city’s parks. Additionally, several ordinances were also considered and passed that were necessary for items like funding to make repairs at the Jasper Arts Center and the issuance of a $3.28 million bond for the second phase of work on the downtown.
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
Look: Stranded deer rescued from ice-covered Indiana pond
Firefighters in Indiana came rescued a deer that wandered out onto the ice covering a pond and found itself unable to walk on the slippery surface.
The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana
One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
Indiana Man Proves It’s Cold Enough to Instantly Turn Boiling Water Into Snow [WATCH]
It's so cold outside. I can't remember it being this cold, ever. Maybe it's the fact that the temperatures dropped so drastically and so suddenly. All I know is, even for someone in menopause, it's cold, Take it from me, that is a rare thing. It's so cold, the wind...
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
witzamfm.com
Local School and Business Closings
Local Sources- WITZ SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS AND DELAYS are brought to you by Krempp Lumber and Home Center and by Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. All Jasper-Dubois County Libraries will be closed today (12-23) Dairy Queen in Jasper Closed today (12-23) Carpet Warehouse in Jasper closed today (12-23) Highsmith...
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
There’s Gold in the Red Kettle, and Silver too! Salvation Army Discovers Another Shiny Surprise
The Salvation Army of Evansville discovered a valuable gold coin in a Red Kettle back on the first Friday of December. And this week, they found two more shiny surprises donated in a Red Kettle. Double the Donation. One gold Krugerrand is a pretty big donation, but this week, another...
Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
Outgoing Indiana secretary of state taking job with PR firm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s current secretary of state will be joining a public relations firm that works for state agencies and numerous private companies after she leaves office at the end of December. Republican Holli Sullivan will start working next month for Louisville, Kentucky-based C2 Strategic Communications as leader of its Indiana business operations, the […]
wkdzradio.com
Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night
Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
lakercountry.com
Free Youth Deer Hunting Weekend follows the Christmas holiday
On the first weekend following Christmas, December 31-January 1, resident and nonresident youths 15 years of age and younger, who are accompanied by an adult, are eligible to participate in the Free Youth Deer Hunting Weekend, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. Youth hunters may hunt deer...
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
