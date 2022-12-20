Read full article on original website
albionnewsonline.com
‘Twin Sun Dogs’ prominent here this morning
Twin Sun Dogs were prominently visible (above) in Albion and other parts of Boone County with the rising sun on Friday, Dec. 23. It was an unusual site for this area. According to Wikipedia, a sun dog is also called a parhelion in meteorology. It is an atmospheric optical phenomenon that consists of a bright spot to one or both sides of the sun. Two sun dogs often flank the sun within a 22° halo.
albionnewsonline.com
Methodist Church changes Christmas Eve service time
Albion United Methodist Church has moved its Christmas Eve service up to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the chucch sanctuary at Albion. Christmas Day service will be held at the Loretto United Methodist Church at 9a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk shops weather the storm for late Christmas shoppers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Even if just for a few shoppers, some stores here in Norfolk stayed open despite weather conditions of wind chills and extreme gusts outside to stay open in order for shoppers around Nebraska to still be able to get late Christmas shopping done. "We've had some people...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island men arrested in alleged cockfighting competition
PALMER – Ten men have been charged with engaging in cockfighting after they were arrested Dec. 17 in rural Howard County. The arrests were made shortly after 7 p.m. at 130 10th Ave. near Palmer. The cockfighting allegedly took place in a barn. The suspects include seven men from...
1011now.com
More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case
ST. PAUL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Court documents are revealing more details about an alleged cockfighting ring in Central Nebraska. Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch announced Monday that his office arrested 10 men after a 9-1-1 caller reported the rooster fighting event in a rural area southeast of St. Paul. We now know that seven of those arrested are from Grand Island, one is from Wood River, one is from Palmer and one is from Chapman.
1011now.com
10 men charged in Howard County cockfighting case
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Howard County Attorney has charged 10 men with cockfighting. The Howard County Sheriff arrested them Dec. 17 at a rural location about 15 miles north of Grand Island. Cockfighting, is a felony which includes promoting, working at or witnessing a cock fight. State statute...
News Channel Nebraska
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
klkntv.com
Norfolk woman sentenced for stealing almost $20,000 from Ponca Tribe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Norfolk woman will not serve jail time after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. A federal judge ordered Andrea Rodriguez, 42, to spend four years on probation and to repay the money she took, plus a $10,100 fine.
Norfolk man allegedly steals toy, candy dispenser
Police say a man was arrested after he could be seen wheeling a machine out of the front door of Walmart.
News Channel Nebraska
McCarthy responds after being accused of trying to 'do some digging' on Norfolk citizen
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accusation was made Monday night against one of Norfolk's city councilmen. Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident spoke at the city's council meeting, claiming councilman Andrew McCarthy was attempting to "do some digging" on him. McKenzie claimed he found out when a text message was sent to him by McCarthy by mistake. Councilman McCarthy was not present during Monday's meeting to confirm or deny this interaction.
klkntv.com
10 arrested after animals were forced to fight each other for Nebraska gamblers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 10 people were arrested after getting a call about illegal gambling activity involving roosters. We’re told a deputy along with a Nebraska Game and Parks Officer went to a rural property on December 17. They got a...
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K
MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
Nebraska men arrested on theft, drug charges in Stanton County
Two men were arrested in a stolen pickup truck after they were pulled over due to speeding on Highway 275 near Stanton, Neb.
WOWT
Second arrest made in Nebraska quadruple homicide
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the wife of a suspect in an August quadruple homicide. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect, Jason Jones, was arrested Friday morning in connection to the four shooting deaths that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
