Temperatures plunge as cold front moves through state ahead of holiday weekend
A biting chill is forecast to bring temperatures crashing across the state as an Arctic air mass settles in ahead of the holiday weekend. Surface analysis Friday afternoon depicts a powerful cold front moving through the Sunshine State. Following this cold frontal passage, temperatures are forecast to plunge and dangerously low wind chill will be possible for much of the state. Forecast lows in the Panhandle Friday are expected to drop into the teens, with lows across North Florida and along the Nature Coast falling into the lower 20s. For this reason, a Hard Freeze Warning is in place from just north of Tampa toward Jacksonville and Pensacola. Another night of hard freezing conditions is forecast Saturday night as lows again fall into the teens and lower 20s. In the Orlando and Tampa area, lows near and below-freezing could occur for the first time since January 2018 Friday night, prompting a Freeze Warning to be issued from the I-4 corridor to the northern shore of Lake Okeechobee. Lows Friday night should remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s from Fort Myers to Miami, safely avoiding potential freeze alerts.
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
Wind and snow snarl holiday travel in Northeast and upper Midwest
Wind and snow is still whipping across much of the upper Midwest and Northeast on this Christmas Eve. There have been near-whiteout conditions in parts of Michigan and New York. It's dangerously cold in several states across the country. The wind is blowing snow around so badly that police and firetrucks in some areas have gotten stuck in snow themselves. Tyler Scott from member station Michigan Radio reports more on the latest conditions. Tyler, hey.
After Hurricane Ian, federal support nears $4 billion
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the state of Florida has received $415 million, and individuals have gotten $833 million. FEMA says federal support is nearing $4 billion after Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the state of Florida has received $415 million, and individuals have gotten $833...
Florida’s House minority leader is ready for the challenge
On the heels of winning re-election, Florida Rep. Fentrice Driskell, a Democrat who represents District 67 in the Tampa Bay area, also will serve as the first Black woman leader of the Florida House Democratic Caucus. She will serve in this position through 2026. “It’s an amazing honor to be...
Elderly woman charged over 'mercy killing' of endangered Key deer
A 77-year-old Keys woman shot and killed one of the endangered Key deer that only live in the Lower Keys, federal prosecutors said. But several locals consider the shooting a mercy killing for a buck that residents were watching slowly die while they waited for wildlife agencies to respond to their calls for help.
Citizens CEO announces retirement, a week after state insurance commissioner said he will resign
After Florida lawmakers made changes in the insurance system that he described as “historic,” Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Barry Gilway said Thursday he will retire. The Citizens Board of Governors named Tim Cerio, the state-backed insurer’s general counsel, to serve as interim president and CEO....
