A biting chill is forecast to bring temperatures crashing across the state as an Arctic air mass settles in ahead of the holiday weekend. Surface analysis Friday afternoon depicts a powerful cold front moving through the Sunshine State. Following this cold frontal passage, temperatures are forecast to plunge and dangerously low wind chill will be possible for much of the state. Forecast lows in the Panhandle Friday are expected to drop into the teens, with lows across North Florida and along the Nature Coast falling into the lower 20s. For this reason, a Hard Freeze Warning is in place from just north of Tampa toward Jacksonville and Pensacola. Another night of hard freezing conditions is forecast Saturday night as lows again fall into the teens and lower 20s. In the Orlando and Tampa area, lows near and below-freezing could occur for the first time since January 2018 Friday night, prompting a Freeze Warning to be issued from the I-4 corridor to the northern shore of Lake Okeechobee. Lows Friday night should remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s from Fort Myers to Miami, safely avoiding potential freeze alerts.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO