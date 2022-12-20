ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Trump's former White House ethics lawyer told Cassidy Hutchinson to give misleading testimony to January 6 committee, sources say

By Pamela Brown, Jeremy Herb, Jamie Gangel, Katelyn Polantz
 5 days ago
Spike59
6d ago

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry at this point. On the one hand, his entire administration and tern might as well have been a 4 year circus sideshow dreamed up by Mel Brooks; but on the other hand, the safety and security of well over 300 million people were at stake, and these idiots were running around like chickens with their heads cut off at the whims of a malignant narcissist with the morals of a riverboat pimp and the emotional maturity of a demented toddler. Pogo was right

Key West Conch
6d ago

This is a horrible revelation; Trump’s Ethics Lawyer, telling and pressuring and bribing Trump’s closest confidant, Miss Hicks. Doesn’t that tell it all? NO ETHICS in the Trump office.

Charles Howe
5d ago

What gets lost in all of this is: Where is Trumps testimony? When does he take the stand? Put your hand on the Bible and defend yourself. Otherwise we know you are just lying again!!

