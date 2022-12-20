ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

Lowell Light & Power Announces Winners of 2022 Holiday Lighting Competition

We received the following press release from Lowell Light & Power. Lowell Light and Power (LL&P) has announced the commercial and residential winners of the 2022 Holiday Lighting Competition, hosted by LL&P and the Lowell Rotary Club. The residential winner is Brian Darling of 1580 Carol Lynne Dr. Honorable mentions...
Furry Friday

The following animals are available for adoption. If you find an animal you’d like to adopt please contact the organization directly. Lowell’s First Look does not assist with the adoption process. And if you’re looking to add to your family and don’t see an animal below, each organization has additional animals looking for new homes. Pet profiles and photos are provided by each organization.
Lowell Township Board Recap: Signs on Township Property

The Lowell Charter Township Board of Trustees had its regular meeting on Monday, December 19th. Two members were absent. Among the agenda items discussed were: reappointments of board appointees, zoning ordinance amendments, and finding quotes for replacing picnic shelter roofs. There was also discussion about the new fire truck that was purchased for the Lowell Area Fire Department. The township will begin paying for the truck by at least February, but production of the fire truck is behind schedule because of a “labor shortage.”
